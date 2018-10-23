Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The women's games in the Byron Bay Rugby Sevens Festival attracted some excellent players amongst the 16 teams.
The women's games in the Byron Bay Rugby Sevens Festival attracted some excellent players amongst the 16 teams. UrsulaBentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Byron Bay Rugby Sevens Festival

Alison Paterson
by
23rd Oct 2018 3:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON THREE pitches 80 games featuring 950 players from 56 teams came together for the 29th Byron Bay Rugby Sevens Festival on the weekend.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

In the men's A-Bowl final, Brisbane Fiji defeated the Tribe 7s in a nail-biter 19-17 and in the men's B-Plate final, Iconz defeated Easts Gold 21-7.

The Men's C Cup final local heroes Lennox Head smashed Sunnybank 17-7, while in the Men's D Saucer Final, Caxton Cocks d Golden Pippies 41-7

In the Women's A Final, the Nation 7s trounced Stingers 29-5 and in the Women's B Final, the Red Devils defeated ACU 24-14.

Byron Bay Rugby Club president Eddy Brown said the quality of play in all three events was fantastic.

"It was a sensational weekend,” he said.

byron bay rugby sevens northern rivers sport rugby 7s rugby sevens
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    New poll shows Kevin Hogan would lose his seat

    premium_icon New poll shows Kevin Hogan would lose his seat

    Politics BUT he insists he doesn't look at the poll results: "I've had the same attitude ever since I've done this job, I just do the best job I can.”

    • 23rd Oct 2018 2:15 PM
    Six thrown into water after boat capsized

    Six thrown into water after boat capsized

    Breaking It's believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized

    • 23rd Oct 2018 3:49 PM
    Will Lismore have its wettest October on record?

    premium_icon Will Lismore have its wettest October on record?

    Weather We've had some "fairly significant” rainfall this month

    Lismore woman to be found not guilty of murder

    premium_icon Lismore woman to be found not guilty of murder

    Crime Man's death had a 'devastating impact' on loved ones, court hears

    Local Partners