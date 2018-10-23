The women's games in the Byron Bay Rugby Sevens Festival attracted some excellent players amongst the 16 teams.

ON THREE pitches 80 games featuring 950 players from 56 teams came together for the 29th Byron Bay Rugby Sevens Festival on the weekend.

In the men's A-Bowl final, Brisbane Fiji defeated the Tribe 7s in a nail-biter 19-17 and in the men's B-Plate final, Iconz defeated Easts Gold 21-7.

The Men's C Cup final local heroes Lennox Head smashed Sunnybank 17-7, while in the Men's D Saucer Final, Caxton Cocks d Golden Pippies 41-7

In the Women's A Final, the Nation 7s trounced Stingers 29-5 and in the Women's B Final, the Red Devils defeated ACU 24-14.

Byron Bay Rugby Club president Eddy Brown said the quality of play in all three events was fantastic.

"It was a sensational weekend,” he said.