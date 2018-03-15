Byron Bay musician gets double APRA nomination

A still from the music video for Isn't It a Pity, Bernard Fanning's first single from the album Brutal Dawn, directed by Lucy Dyson.

A still from the music video for Isn't It a Pity, Bernard Fanning's first single from the album Brutal Dawn, directed by Lucy Dyson.

BYRON Bay resident Bernard Fanning has received a double nomination in the 2018 APRA Music Awards.

Fanning was nominated twice in the Blues & Roots Work of the Year category.

The first nomination is for his song Isn't It a Pity, from his 2017 release Brutal Dawn.

The songs was released in April 2017 and was the first single of the album.

It was accompanied by an intricate animated music video made by Melbourne-via-Berlin collage and video artist Lucy Dyson.

The second nomination is for the song Reckless, also from Brutal Dawn.

Both songs were written and recorded at his Tyagarah studio called La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave).

Speaking about the album on his personal blog, Fanning said this record looks at the gaps between memory and the reality of the actual events.

"I became fascinated by this idea, strangely enough, by selfies," he said.

"Let me explain.

"With the proliferation of cameras on phones, it is pretty obvious that these days, our lives are heavily, constantly documented in pictures and video. So, I was looking through my phone and found that my kids had taken a whole lot (dozens) of photos of themselves, their toys, random objects etc. But mostly, themselves.

"I realised that in those couple of minutes, my children already had more photos of themselves than there were in existence, of my entire childhood. I was the youngest of four, so by the time I came along the novelty of baby photos had either completely worn off, or my parents were way too busy washing nappies (yep) and combing people's hair into neat parts and pig tails, not to mention the expense and inconvenience of developing film, to take photos.

"I know of three pics of me under five.

"Anyhow, It got me thinking about how my 'history' exists almost entirely in my mind and in the versions of events of my family and friends.

"For children now and into the future, it will be mostly there to re-watch. So I tried to look between the pictures in my memory and see what was there. Anyway, that was a broad concept for this record and how it related to (his previous 2016 release) Civil Dusk."

Also nominated in that category are Bubsy Marou (with two songs as well) and Tash Sultana.

Other nominees

Leading the nominations with four nods a piece are Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer M-Phazes, who is nominated for his songwriting collaborations with Amy Shark and Illy, and PJ Harding, (pka Thief), nominated for APRA Song of the Year with co-writers Ivy Adara and Louis Schoorl for Fallin' (performed by Jessica Mauboy) among other categories.

Also in the hotly contested Song of the Year category, APRA members have voted for Amy Shark for the second year in a row, this time for Weekends.

Paul Kelly and co-writer Billy Miller are nominated for Firewood and Candles while Gang of Youths frontman David Le'aupepe's song What Can I Do If The Fire Goes Out? is also a contender.

Ainslie Wills and Lawrence Folvig round out the category for Running Second.

The Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year category features a stellar cast of up and coming songwriters who have individually had great success both in Australia and abroad: Alex Lahey, Ben Abraham, Celia Pavey (pka Vera Blue), Gretta Ray and Sarah Aarons.

It's three times a charm for songwriters Ivy Adara and Louis Schoorl, Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles (Peking Duk), Amy Shark, Kaelyn Behr (Styalz) and Sam Littlemore who have each received three nominations for their songwriting work.

Other dual nominees besides Fanning are PNAU, The McClymonts, Busby Marou, Birds of Tokyo, Starley Hope and Peter Wadams, Illy, Sarah Aarons and International Work of the Year nominee, Ed Sheeran.

The nominees list also features works from songwriters as diverse as Tash Sultana, Cable Ties, Tkay Maidza, Dean Lewis, Jon Hume, Morgan Evans, Dune Rats, David Ryan Harris and Kasey Chambers, among others.

Three more awards, decided by the APRA Board of Publisher Directors, will be presented at the ceremony: Songwriter of the Year, Overseas Recognition Award and the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

The awards for Most Played Australian Work Overseas and Licensee of the Year will also be announced on the night.

The 2018 APRA Music Awards will be held on Tuesday 10 April at the International Convention Centre Grand Ballroom in Sydney's Darling Harbour.