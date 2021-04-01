Byron Bay man forced into Tasmanian quarantine

Byron Bay resident Grant Margetts has been placed in two-week quarantine in Tasmania.

Byron Bay resident Grant Margetts has been placed in two-week quarantine in Tasmania.

Byron Bay man Grant Margetts has been placed in two-week quarantine in Devonport, northern Tasmania after finding out about the change of plans while at sea.

Mr Margetts, who was born in Tasmania but has lived in Byron Bay for almost 12 years, was at sea half way between Victoria and Tasmania when he found out of the change of plans for his arrival to the island.

He attended a show in Brisbane on Friday, March 19, which motivated Tasmanian authorities to place him in isolation, but now local authorities are more concerned on the fact he resides in Byron Bay, due to the recent COVID cluster.

“The Tasmanian police officer I spoke to was much more interested in where I had been in Byron than my movements in Brisbane, which is the reason my quarantine is in place,” he said.

“He wanted to ensure I hadn’t been to any of the places the nurse and her friends had been.

“But I left Byron on the morning of Saturday, March 27, and for months I only go to the supermarket and the chemist, so I am sure my risk if very very low.”

On Thursday, his third day of quarantine at the Sunrise Motor Inn in Devonport, the Byron man was relieved Tasmania authorities waived the quarantine fee.

“The fee is at least $2800, but since we were advised of the change of circumstance while at sea, and since I was born in Tasmania and was coming home to visit family, the fee has been waived,” he said.

“Other people were sent back to the mainland, but I am travelling with my car, and there was no space available for me to return to Victoria with my car.

“Since I was planning to stay six weeks visiting family this does not change my plans.”

Mr Margetts said he was happy to complete the quarantine if it means putting the community’s health first.

“I am here to visit family, who are all older than me, and to visit my parents’ grave,” he said.

“So I am happy to go through this if it means Tasmanian people are safe.”

Mr Margetts is expecting to come back to Byron Bay in early August.