Byron Bay learns its lesson

BYRON BAY has broken the 10-game unbeaten run of Ballina in a hard-fought 25-19 win over the Seahorses in Far North Coast rugby union.

Byron were always going to be hard to run down after taking a 22-0 lead early in the second half at the Byron Bay Recreation Ground on Saturday.

Ballina turned over too much possession at the breakdown and some clever kicking from the home side had the young opposition backline under all sorts of pressure.

"We noticed that their back three leave a fair bit of space between them and that was an area we wanted to work over,” Byron Bay coach Jeff Watt said.

"Our defence was really good and we had needed to work on that too.

"It's a big win, they came back at the end and we could have rolled over and let them have it.”

Byron Bay five-eighth Joel Stocks scored a try just before the break to give his side a healthy 17-0 lead at half-time.

Centre Harvey Bell was hard to contain and some desperate Ballina goal-line defence was eventually broken when second-rower Jack Cooke scored, making it 22-0.

It was a double blow for Ballina, which lost hard-working No8 Ryan O'Connor to a yellow card after a string of penalties against them.

Some quick thinking finally got Ballina on the scoreboard when halfback Nick Watson tapped and ran his way over the tryline from 15m out.

Older brother Tom Watson scored soon after when a perfectly timed kick from five-eighth Beau Clarke saw two Byron Bay players collide before the ball bounced back up to his hands.

The Seahorses were within three at 22-19 when O'Connor scored off the back of a penalty with seven minutes to go.

Stocks sealed the win with a penalty goal just before full-time after missing two previous attempts in the second half.

Ballina has its fair share of injuries in the forwards which led to second-rower Brett McLennan playing his first game in the top grade since 2011.

However, Byron Bay had clearly done its homework after a 27-13 loss to Ballina the previous weekend.

"We thought if we just picked it up a bit this week then we would be in with a good chance,” Watt said.”

In other games on Saturday, Wollongbar-Alstonville belted Bangalow 73-30 at Lyle Park, Wollongbar, and Lennox Head were made to work for a 28-16 win over Casuarina Beach.

RUGBY SCOREBOARD

Byron Bay 25 (Joel Stocks, Josh Smith, Jack Cooke tries; Joel Stocks 2 conversions, 2 penalty goals) d Ballina 19 (Tom Watson, Ryan O'Connor, Nick Watson tries; Tom Watson 2 conversions). Half-time: Byron Bay 17-0.

Wollongbar-Alstonville 73 (George Toomey 2, Sam Kerry, Bill Johnston, Benji Tiatia, Jaiden McDonald, James Vidler, Jaiden Reginato, Jarrod Wyllie, Jake Lubrano tries; penalty try; Sam Kerry 6, Jaiden McDonald, Connor Storck conversions) d Bangalow 30 (Jed Erickson 2, Daniel Proudman, Chris Bleakley tries; Tom Slater 2 conversions, 2 penalty goals). Half-time: Wollongbar 42-13.

Lennox Head 28 (Zac Beecher 2, Brad Lees, Riley Wilson tries; Hugo Marks 4 conversions) d Casuarina Beach 16 (Jone Qorovarua try; Jordan Reed conversion, 3 penalty goals). Half-time: Casuarina 13-7.

Pointscore: Wollongbar 51, Ballina 50, Lennox 38, Byron Bay 34, Bangalow 25, Casuarina 20, Casino 13, Lismore 12, SCU 1.

Reserve grade: Byron Bay 20 d Ballina 17, Lennox Head 28 d Casuarina 24, Wollongbar 41 d Bangalow 10.

President's Cup: Murwillumbah 41 d Iluka 5.

This Saturday: Ballina v Lismore, Casuarina Beach v Byron Bay, Bangalow v Casino, Lennox Head

v Southern Cross University (and Mullumbimby). Bye: Wollongbar- Alstonville.

President's Cup: Murwillumbah

v Kyogle, Iluka v Yamba, Tenterfield v Evans River.