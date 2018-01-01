Byron Bay is still the place to be

US actor Matt Damon has been seen in Byron Bay.

AS 2017 came to a close and the new year began, there were plenty of famous faces spotted around Byron Bay.

So who's been seen so far?

The Hemsworths and Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth's fiancee Miley Cyrus joined her beau's brother Chris's wife Elsa Pataky for some shopping at Spell & The Gypsy Collective. Chris and his family are locals, so we see them a lot around the region.

Miley Cyrus is a regular in Byron Bay.

Matt Damon

The Hollywood star reportedly flew into Brisbane before chartering a private chopper for the trip down tp Byron Bay for the New Year's Eve festivities last night. Damon and his family are close to Chris Hemsworth and his family. They went to Bluesfest together earlier this year.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon at Bluesfest.

Naomi Watts

After doing some grocery shopping with her two sons in Byron Bay, it's understood the actress has been hanging out with local boy Simon Baker.

Naomi Watts AND Simon Baker. Does it get any better?

Karl Stefanovic

The breakfast TV show host and his girlfriend Jasmine Yarbrough took some time out on the beach. It's their second trip to Byron Bay in the last few months - the couple also attended a friend's wedding here in September.