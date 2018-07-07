Menu
Byron Bay hinterland wedding venue to stars sold

by Jonathan Chancellor
7th Jul 2018 10:01 AM

COORABELLA, the Byron Bay hinterland estate that hosted Margot Robbie's 2016 wedding to British film director Tom Ackerley, has been snappily sold for $6.2 million.

The property had a listing price of $6.5 million but the vendor, Love & Hatred luxury jewellery founder Giovanni D'Ercole, was happy to take the strong offer just 26 days in - a very quick sale for Byron Bay trophy homes.

D'Ercole owned Coorabella for the past 25 years but he recently swapped the hinterland for the beach, spending $4.3 million on the Brownell Drive dress circle near Wategos.

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley.
Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley. Instagram

Surrounded by lush rainforest and green valleys 13km inland from Byron, Coorabella ranks among the district's top five hinterland sales. It was sold via Real Estate of Distinction Byron Bay's Ku Darroch.

The property has frontage to the Wilson River, including deep swimming holes and a waterfall.

The transformed Queenslander-style homestead has towering ceilings with original pressed-tin finishes, leadlight window panels and an open fireplace. Wrap-around verandas overlook the grounds and a 15m pool.

Many weddings have been held there, including the Brisbane-born actor and former model Jacinda Barrett, who was the first celebrity to eye the secluded 23ha property when she married Suits star Gabriel "Harvey" Macht in 2004.

Coorabella was also the setting for the 1992 movie FernGully: The Last Rainforest.

