Byron Bay gears up for its 24th triathlon

BYRON TRI: Lindsey Lawry finished second in the open men's division at the Byron Bay Triathlon last year. Warren Lynam

A QUALITY field is expected to turn out for the 24th Byron Bay Triathlon on May 11.

There will be more than 1100 athletes competing in tempta, sprint and Olympic distances who will be joined by 100 juniors, with many competing in their first triathlon.

The triathlon marks the final event in the Triathlon New South Wales Interclub Series, which has seen teams from Coffs Harbour, Yamba, Port Macquarie, Ballina, Hat Head, as well as the local Byron Tri Club, battle it out across the region.

Hat Head Hammerheads are the current leaders but the Byron Tri Club hopes the home town advantage will give its athletes the added edge to win the top of the podium.

"The interclub competition has been a great driver for members, especially those new to triathlons,” Byron Tri Club representative Deb Fuller said.

"The races leading up to the final have provided them with confidence to tackle an Olympic distance and being on home soil for the Byron Triathlon is generating a lot of extra enthusiasm.”

The course will remain the same as last year, which has overcome previous issues and will provide a unique setting for athletes of all abilities to compete.

"We are pleased to once again organise the Byron Bay Triathlon,” race director Mike Crawley said.

"We are excited to see so much enthusiasm from local businesses, offering promotions and incentives to athletes to welcome them to the community and increase economic benefits throughout town.”

The event's official charity is the Byron Bay Surf Lifesaving Club, with organisers also raising funds for the Byron Bay Scouts and Byron Bay Cycle Club.

The event organisers thanked local residents and businesses for working with the event despite any inconvenience caused by road closures from 11am to 3.30pm towards Suffolk Park, and until 4.30pm in the CBD.