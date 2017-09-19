Byron Bay Film Festival to showcase virtual reality

The 10 day program this October will present NCUBE8 after a successful launch last year with the aim to educate, inspire, and illuminate creatives with the mind-blowing world of virtual reality and other technologies.

A VIRTUAL reality workshop and retreat is coming to the Northern Rivers as part of Byron Bay Film Festival (BBFF).

As part of the program, BBFF is seeking expressions of interests from three artists who would like to gain experience in VR that evolves their existing art form.

It will explore the creative potential of these mediums, as well as how they've evolved in the last twelve months.

Concept designer and BBFF facilitator Luke Bubb is one artist who has incorporated virtual reality technology into his creative practice and pipeline.

He will be sharing his insight alongside BBFF's Technical Director Osvaldo Alfaro who's passions encompass film technology, animation, and synthetic image creation.

In addition to the public workshops, a unique opportunity to accelerate understanding and practice in this medium at a two day residential intensive is available to three selected artists.

The selected artists will learn how to paint, model and output their work, as well as a number of other cutting-edge techniques.

Their work will then be available on-line and at the closing weekend of the festival for others to experience.

This opportunity will suit all kinds of Artists, Animators and Filmmakers.

The residency and intensive will be on from October 10 - 11 at the Moving Peaks Studio in Bangalow's Station St Studios.

Artists of all mediums are encouraged to apply via http://bbff.com.au/ncube8/

The 11th Annual Byron Bay Film Festival is held on October 6 - 15 in six venues and features more than 175 independent films.

Program will be released over the coming weeks.