Byron Bay dominates the finals

ABOVE: The Lismore Storm Under-12 boys winning team comprised Zane Pirlo, Seb Stockdale, Obl Stockdale, Daniel Cropp, Cameron Connelly, Logan Rosa, Lachlan Mallett, Cruz Moses, Darcy Drooger and Billy Drooger. Coaches: Daniel Moses and Jacob Harkin.

BYRON BAY showed the way in Under-12 girls and boys and Under-14 girls basketball, winning two of the four finals.

The North Coast Shield last weekend produced some top-quality games and at times nail-biting moments for parents and spectators.

LEFT: Lachlan Mallett makes a shooting jump shot after a fast break against Grafton.

Byron Beez were the dominant teams in the Under-12 Division 1 boys and Under-14 girls, with both games contested by two Byron Bay teams.

The Under-12 Division 1 boys was won by the Byron No2 48-30, with Lawson Shirley scoring 20 points closely followed by Jackson McCabe.

In the Under-14 girls, the Byron No2 team won 52-51 in a thriller.

Isy Crawford was outstanding for Byron No1, scoring 44 of the 51 points.

Grafton took on Yamba in the Under-12 girls finale,

Yamba were no match for the strong Grafton team, which won 26-10.

Tristah Brunker and Joslyn Brown, each with eight points, led the scoring for Grafton.

The best game of the day was the Under-12 Division 2 boys grand final between the Lismore Storm and Grafton Vikings.

You could see the passion the young players had in wearing their association uniform.

The game started with tough defence at both ends and fouls at times out- weighed the points being scored.

Lismore asserted its strength in the third quarter with eight points from Lachlan Mallett and a handy six points from Cruz Moses.

The Storm, coached by Daniel Moses and Jacob Harkin, went on to win 21-15.

The North Coast Shield for the Under-14 and Under-16 boys will be played at Yamba this Sunday.