Byron Bay beautiful one day pot-fect the next: Letter

IT IS with disappointment that I write this letter to you.

What a gorgeous place Byron Bay is, however as our young family of five with three young kids parked at Main Beach to soak in holiday family time we were engulfed by pot smokers smoking in the car next to us. They weren't the only ones.

Instead of getting out to enjoy the views we had to wind the windows up so my six-year-old daughter, eight and 13 year old sons didn't engulf the smoke.

This was at 2.30pm Friday afternoon.

It is very disappointing to have to pay $6 for parking only to smell pot smoke.

There were many of them around.

Which made me think....what has happened to the lovely quiet Byron Bay?

Is this what the locals have signed up for and now have to put up with?

Kind regards

Michelle Grant Here on holidays from Victoria