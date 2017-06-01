Byron band hits number three on the ARIA's

In Hearts Wake's new album hase debuted number 3 on the Aria charts. Photo Contributed

In Hearts Wake's fourth record 'Ark' has debuted at number 3 on the ARIA Album Chart.

The latest UNFD announcement means the Byron Bay band now have three ARIA Top 5 albums to their name.

"Ark coming in at number 3 on the Australian Aria charts is an incredible result," frontman Jake Taylor said.

"It's not everyday that you get to say you've come in ahead of Harry Styles & The Beatles in the Top 5," he said.

"From creation to release, Ark presented us with many curve balls to dodge, re-direct and overcome.

"Through the process we learned so much and we've produced an album that we are very proud of.

"A huge thank you to all our incredible family, friends and fans all over the world. Australia, UK, Europe, & North America will all receive Ark headline tours this year."

The 'Ark' release came off the back of a well-publicised clean-up initiative where the band teamed up with fans to clean waterways in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Byron Bay.

It is not the first time the band have used an album launch to push an environmental issue.

'Earthwalker', the second album, marked a large-scale push to bring environmental awareness to their fans with a tree planted for every pre-order of the album.

In Hearts Wake joined forces with Tangaroa Blue to lead a series of waterway clean-ups including at home in Byron Bay main beach where fans and band members alike hit the beach to help pick up debris, trash and pollution. Marc Stapelberg

'Ark' has focused on our waterways and the value they bring to sustaining life on the planet.

"No matter what side of the world we live on, water connects us all," frontman Jake Taylor

said.

"Every living thing, and every human being that ever was or will be, is born of water.

"The plasma in our blood is 92% water, our brains 75%, and even our bones are 30% water.

"The same water that shapes our Earth is the same water within each of us."

Today, in some parts of the world, water is already more expensive than oil, a trend that is spreading.

"This record is an ode to the Ark, that is our ocean planet," Mr Taylor said.

"Just like a ship, if one part is compromised, all life is threatened," he said.

"What happens on one side of the world affects the other.

"If we don't work together to repair our home and restore the integrity of its natural resources, we will all go down with the ship.

"Since water is our lifeblood, it needs to be respected, protected, and acknowledged not only as a basic human right, but as an essential human need."

Since its release, Ark has been praised around the world for bringing awareness to one of the world's great impending issues, with Stack Magazine declaring it a "triumph of a record", while Rolling Stone saying "In Hearts Wake firmly cement themselves as one of Australian metal's greatest".

In Hearts Wake are set to take Ark around the nation in July.

The Ark headline tour is In Hearts Wake's biggest headline tour to date and is the only Australian one scheduled for 2017.

Afterwards, the boys will head to New Zealand for a quick run of shows supporting Northlane before heading back to the UK and Europe for an extensive headline tour around the continent including shows in London, Glasgow, Paris, Austria, Holland and Belgium.

What does the album sound like?

The album opens with a one minute intro incorporating the sounds of the ocean and birds buffeted by reverb guitar and instrumental drums.

'Passenger', the second track on the album immediately dispels any fears that the album will be lethargic or lack passion.

With fierce vocals and a vocal tagline 'brace for the impact' which is meaningful in both an environmental sense but also in terms of the album itself.

Most noticeably In Hearts Wake's guitar tone has retained its signature sound which is thick and meaty with the actual riffs in 'Passenger' having a complexity and speed that are alluring.

Listening to 'Nomad' one can tell that particular focus, time and effort has been placed on the vocals with Jake's vocals pushing the intensity on the previous records while bassist Kyle Erich making an appearance for substantial sections of tracks with his soaring almost operatic voice.

Drummer Conor Ward does a fantastic job of keeping the track up tempo and giving it the groove and punch it needs.

The four-minute track 'Frequency' changes pace with reverbed guitar underpinning Kyle's singing for most of the track and a more upbeat chord inspired guitar line interspersed with Jake's growls which are used more sparingly on this track.

Bearing in mind this is a band that supported Slipknot on their recent Australian tour, the track shows a confidence in their more melodic softer song construction.

'Warcry' really shows off the band's musical evolution with Conor Ward keeping the track pinned down as 'tight as a duck's a**se in a powerdive' utilising the syncopated riffs with every hit and making every off-beat count.

Ben Nairne and Eaven Dall rip out a high speed chunky muted verse interspersed with proggy licks.

It is one of the standout tracks similar in vein to 'Sacred' off Earthwalker or 'Cottonmouth' off Skydancer.

'Waterborne' is underpinned by a core sound of electro-synth and big chords making it the more anthemic song on the album, but you can feel the song leading to a heavier bridge which feels a little short and could be expanded on to increase the scale and epic nature of the song.

The great thing about 'Arrow' is it highlights the bands ability to use space in their music.

The guitars are given space to breath, and there is an understanding of how single reverbed notes can create enormous atmosphere to support Kyle's emotive singing.

Alternately this track will see heavier fans perhaps skipping to the next track as it is the third melodic track so far on the album, despite the track helping to give the album a dynamic range and depth.

'Flow', however, really nails the mix of atmosphere and brutality and exemplifies the direction of the album with an awesome atmospheric guitar line giving way to different melodies, including a very catchy themed riff that repeats in the super heavy bridge and works really well as a recurring line through the song.

'Overthrow' rewards those waiting for that one heavy song you can't get enough of and that you can play in your car at full volume.

It has even even referred to as having a 'Pantera' feel which is a huge compliment considering how different the genres are.

This would be a great song to play while driving down St Helena with the Byron coastline and lighthouse all laid out in its epic grandeur.

There are some nice Machine Head style harmonics and they really push the boundaries of Jake and Kyle's voices intersecting over melodic reverbed guitar supported by that ever present heavy guitar - quite a feat in terms of song construction.

'Elemental' has a middle eastern, Asiatic mystical feel with guitar riffs incorporating some nice flavoured textures and a restrained tight lead lick in the middle of the song.

It is the slowest Jake sings on the album which is taxing for any heavy singer but it works really well to give the song a heaviness.

In Herats Wake cleans up Byron Bay main beach: ‘In Hearts Wake’ fans congregated on Byron Bay main beach ready to follow their musical heroes in a cleaning expedition which also served as a way of highlighting a broader social problem in our community.

'Totality' and 'Now' provide a nice closing sentiment for the album - something that was done really well on the Skydancer and Earthwalker albums where indigenous proverbs provided a warning and reassurance about our connection to the planet.

In conclusion, the album expands and refines the elements that fans have come to expect and love with the guitar more complicated, refined and intricate, the vocals both heavier and more melodic and the song structure more adept and overlapping giving each track a multi-layered vibe.

The album will probably not attract listeners from the 'death metal scene' but it will find a place in most metalcore/metal fans collection offering another instalment in what seems to be a growing mythology or documentation of the human connection or lack thereof to the planet.

In many the albums have the feel of an unfolding story with an unknown protagonist.

Some might find the albums similar in feel and scope but in reality when one digs below the surface you can hear new intricacies.

'Warcry'; 'Flow'; and 'Overthrow' are standout tracks for listeners to try out and sense the speed, complexity and vibe of the new album.

In Hearts Wake

Ark Australian Tour

With Special Guests: WHILE SHE SLEEPS, CROSSFAITH + POLARIS

Monday 10 July - Capitol, Perth (18+)

Tuesday 11 July - The Gov, Adelaide (LIC/AA)

Thursday 13 July - The Forum, Melbourne (18+)

Friday 14 July - Enmore Theatre, Sydney (Lic/AA)

Saturday 15 July - The Tivoli, Brisbane (18+)

New Zealand Tour

Friday 25 August - San Fran, Wellington

Saturday 26 August - Kings Arms, Auckland

Tickets on sale now

For complete tour and ticketing information, visit: inheartswake.com