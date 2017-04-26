Byron band booked to play Glastonbury Festival

Parcels are Louie Swain, Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

BYRON Shire band Parcels has confirmed they are in the line up for Glastonbury Festival 2017.

Glastonbury Festival is a five-day festival of contemporary performing arts that takes place near Pilton, Somerset, in the UK, with an estimated audience of 135,000 (2016).

In addition to contemporary music, the festival will host dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts between June 21 and 25.

The band made the announcement via their social media.

"When we moved to Berlin we had a to-do list on our fridge...

- Find a Flat

- Make Grocery Money

- Buy Instruments

- Glastonbury

So this just feels surreal. Too cool! x," they posted on their Facebook account.

The pop music band is formed by Byron Shire musicians Patrick Hetherington, Louie Swain, Noah Hill, Jules Crommelin and Anatole Serret.

The band moved to Europe in 2015 to develop their music career.

Listen to one of their songs here: