Byron and Tweed residents confused over 2483 postcode

The 2483 postcode in NSW includes localities from the Byron and Tweed shires.

BYRON and Tweed Shire residents were left confused over the weekend when the Queensland Government removed a postcode from the ‘bubble’ area between Tweed and the Gold Coast.

But in doing so, Tweed Shire communities of Burringbar, Crabbes Creek, Mooball, Sleepy Hollow and Wooyung wee left out of the ‘bubble’, because they are also part of the 2483 postcode.

Gold Coast Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler confirmed yesterday postcode 2483 was removed from the map because it included Brunswick Heads, which falls under the Byron Shire.

The border bubble map identified suburbs eligible for a border zone declaration pass, known as an X pass.

The X pass allows residents to cross into Queensland during the closure.

In a letter to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Tweed councillor James Owen demanded clarification whether these communities will be allowed to receive an X pass.

“Once again Tweed Shire communities have been left confused and concerned following the announcement that the postcode 2483 has been removed from the ‘border bubble’, after initially being included,” he said.

“Not including these communities in the ‘border bubble’ effectively splits the Tweed Shire and as such I urge you to act quickly and announce the confirmation of their inclusion.

“I look forward to this being resolved as a matter of urgency,” the note ends.

On Friday, Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson asked the Queensland Government to reconsider the ‘border bubble’, as it had “effectively cut the Byron Shire in half”.

Cr Richardson said he understood the decision was made with the best interests of Queensland residents and those living on the border in mind, but it would have enormous ramifications for people living and working in the Byron Shire.

“This decision means people who work in Queensland, or who need to go to the Gold Coast or Brisbane, and who live at Brunswick Heads for example, must make a choice to cut themselves off from the southern part of the Shire.

“Brunswick Heads is in the border bubble, but Mullumbimby is not so anyone needing to go to the Gold Coast will then not be able to travel five kilometres to their local supermarket at Mullum,” Cr Richardson said.

“Even for our staff who live on the Gold Coast – they can travel to Brunswick Heads, but not to our offices in Mullumbimby or Byron Bay,” Mayor Richardson said.

Although it resolved the division within the Byron Shire, the removal of the 2483 postcode effectively means Byron Shire residents are banned from travelling to Queensland unless they have an exemption pass, obtained from the QLD Government’s website.