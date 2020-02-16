Byron and Le-Ba surfers battle the clock

Stu Kennedy surfing for Lennox-Ballina in the Australian Boardriders Battle at Newcastle. WSL / Ethan Smith

STRONG teams from Byron Bay and Lennox-Ballina were eliminated in the second round of the Australian Boardriders Battle at Newcastle.

Former world tour surfer Stu Kennedy spearheaded Le-Ba in the absence of Adam Melling.

They made a promising start before chewing up time in the second round of the teams heat on Sunday.

The reliable Marcus Aboody got points on the board while Jai Glinderman attempted to give Mikey McDonagh and Nyxie Ryan enough time to produce scores in the final minutes.

The teenagers battled to lock scores in while McDonagh was stuck searching for waves as the siren went.

It was a similar story for Byron Bay who had one of its best teams in recent memory with Soli Bailey, Kieren Perrow and Danny Wills surfing.

Bailey was impressive throughout the competition and had multiple surfs in the second round chasing points late in the heat

It’s always tough to lose and a lot of times you do in our sport,” Bailey said.

“Today was hard, we had a really good team and I thought we performed well.

“The waves at the end (of the heat) didn’t really help and time was our enemy.”

Bailey surfed on the professional tour in 2019 and will be busy this year attempting to requalify.

Byron Bay is building for the future with solid performances from the likes of Touma Cameron and Duke Wrencher.

The club also hopes to bring more girls through its junior ranks in the coming years.

“We’ll be back just as strong next year and hopefully we can take it out,” Bailey said.

“It’s a chance for us to watch the teams in the final now and steal some of their secrets for next time.

“Surfing is such an individual sport so to be able to get together in a team event and go away together for a weekend is a lot of fun.

“I’ve taken some knowledge from the older boys and hopefully I can pass some of that down the club.”

The Australian Boardriders Battle is the country’s biggest grassroots boardriders event, involving more than 60 of Australia’s best boardrider clubs and $110,000 in prizemoney.

The series is officially sanctioned by the WSL, which allows professional surfers the opportunity to represent their club at the state qualifying events and national final.

The winning team provides a major boost to its club with $20,000 prizemoney.