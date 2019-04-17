Bypass discussions on table at council meeting

Lot 7 DP 258071 and Lot 8 DP 818197 as shown in Figure 2 below (highlighted in green) are currently Council Operational Land and will need to be dedicated as road by way of Notice in Government Gazette to facilitate construction of the Bypass.

THE long-awaited Byron Bay bypass will be up for discussion at the council meeting tomorrow.

According to the council report, before works can start on the bypass, the council must first endorse the closure of part of the road reserve at 3 Browning Street.

It is recommended the council endorses the closure and road widening in order to facilitate the works.

It is also necessary that they endorse the dedication of council operational land, being two separate lots at the site as road reserve, and for staff to submit a Gazettal Notice to formalise the process..

(Red) - Land acquired from Lot 6 Sec 51 DP 758207 for road widening, (blue) - Road closure, land to be consolidated into Lot 6 Sec 51 DP 758207. Byron Shire Council

In August 2014 GHD was contracted to carry out the design and approval of Byron Bay bypass.

On December 10 last year, the State Government announced an additional $9.5 million to fund the construction of the bypass, following the council's successful application for funding under the 'Growing Local Economies' program.

In addition to the $10.5 million approved by the State Government in September 2014 and the council's $4 million contribution, the project is fully funded for construction.

The council report states it was identified in the design stage that, to facilitate works for the bypass, there would need to be some negotiation with the land owner of 3 Browning Street for a land exchange agreement.

Australia Day controversy

A separate recommendation on the agenda is council should decide "on a preferred option for moving forward with Australia Day 2020 activities”.

At the meeting on September 20, 2018, the council resolved to hold its Australia Day event on January 25, but "due to the federal government stipulation that Australia Day citizenship ceremonies must occur on 26 January, a separate citizenship ceremony was held on 26 January 2019”.

Construction of rural cabins and farm stays

Councillor and acting mayor Michael Lyon has put forward a notice of motion that would "restrict approval of rural cabins and farm stay development to where they can legitimately provide a (minor) secondary source of income for a working farm”.

During the meeting Cr Lyon plans to move that council "proceed with the preparation of a planning proposal to remove the 'rural cabin' provisions from, and restrict the 'farm stay' provisions in both Local Environmental Plan 1988 and Local Environmental Plan 2014 for submission to the Department of Planning and Environment for gateway determination”.

"There has been a notable increase in applications for rural cabins and farm stay accommodation in our rural areas. This has resulted in the further fragmentation (by built form) of our valuable farm land, a rise in land use conflict, visual impacts, and an increase demand on local services and infrastructure from visitor numbers to our hinterland and rural areas,” Cr Lyon stated in a council report.

"Notably, these development types do not generate additional rates for or pay contributions to Council.

"The rural zone objectives in the LEPs indicate that rural cabins and farm stay development should only be considered where 'small-scale' and associated with the primary production and environmental conservation of the land consistent with the rural character of the locality. The current controls within the LEPs and DCPs however do not reinforce this objective cogently enough.

"Perversely, a rural land owner under the current LEP and DCP provisions could conceivably make a development application for a dwelling house, secondary dwelling, dual occupancy dwelling, farm stay and rural cabins on land that meets relevant lot size and permissibility criteria.

"This has the potential to enable 14 plus buildings for habitation / tourist use on a single lot / holding without a specified minimum lot size in LEP 2014.”

He also said due to the advent of online platforms like Airbnb, many farm stays and rural cabins are being listed as 'short term holiday lets' in there own right.

"Some are also conducting weddings and events (currently prohibited in rural zones), to supplement and or in a majority of cases provide the primary income from the use of the land. This is generally in direct contravention of approvals in place.

"To address this anomalous situation, Council needs to have consistent and effective controls for all its rural lands to restrict approval of rural cabins and farm stay development to where they can legitimately provide a (minor) secondary source of income for a working farm. To do this we should consider removing the rural cabins provisions from and reviewing the farm stay provisions in both LEP 1988 and 2014 and DCP 2010 and 2014.”