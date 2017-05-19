Bypass decision still pending

The route of Byron Bay's new CBD bypass.

PROCEEDINGS initiated by Butler Street residents in the NSW Land and Environment Court over the proposed Byron Bay town centre bypass in Butler Street, ended yesterday.

Byron Shire Council's legal services coordinator, Ralph James, said he was pleased with the strength and presentation of the council's case.

"Council's legal team put forward a compelling case as to why the town centre bypass should proceed as proposed.”

"Part of the process included a conciliation meeting. However, the parties could not reach agreement and therefore the matter progressed to this week's court hearing,” he said.

The Commissioner hearing the matter has reserved a decision and the council is anticipating a decision in the near future.

Byron Shire Council is ready to proceed to finalise planning for the project and move towards construction should the court decision be favourable.

The town centre bypass will include mitigation measures for adjacent properties including road treatment, vegetation barriers and on property treatments.

A diagram of Butler Street Community Network's Grab The Rail bypass plan for Byron Bay. Contributed

The council General Manager, Ken Gainger, said that the bypass was urgently needed to address growing congestion on Ewingsdale Road caused by growing tourist numbers which are now at two million per year, and increasing local traffic trying to exit Byron to travel north on the new Pacific Motorway.