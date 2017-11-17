Bypass construction forces market to move

POPULAR: Hundreds of people enjoy the Byron Beachside markets which are held four times a year. The Northern Star

THE iconic Byron Community Market will be temporarily relocated to the beachfront from May 2018 to allow for the development of the new Byron Bay bus interchange in the Butler Street Reserve and the construction of the Byron Bay bypass.

Byron Shire Council and the Byron Community Centre (BCC) are confident the temporary relocation to the beachfront will be well received by the community.

Mayor Simon Richardson said the market will move to the beachfront in May 2018 when the NSW Government starts work on the Byron Bay bus interchange.

"There are normally four markets a year held on the beachfront at Denning Park, between the Surf Club and Clarkes Beach, and they are strongly supported by the public," he said.

"Council will be working closely with stall holders and the BCC which manages the markets, to make sure the transition from Butler Street to the beachfront is smooth and this includes providing access to electricity and water.

"A key consideration is the impact of the markets on the foreshore area over the course of a year and Council and the BCC have both committed to working closely with the Green and Clean Dunecare group to develop a comprehensive Environmental Management Plan which will look at things like litter and the impact on the reserve.

Community centre general manager, Paul Spooner, said the decision to temporarily relocate the market to the beachfront was a good outcome for stall holders and the community.

"The Byron Community Market is regarded by many as the best market in Australia and I have no doubt it will be as popular on the beachfront as it is in the Butler St Reserve," Mr Spooner said.

"We will be working on a developing a Parking Management Plan for the beachfront area to make sure that traffic in that area is not adversely affected on market days," he said.