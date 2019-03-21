'Bye, bye savings': New shop set to open in Lismore Square

A new Typo store is about to open in Lismore Shopping Square.

EXCITEMENT is building after news that a popular new chain store is planning to open its doors in Lismore Shopping Square.

Typo is one of the Cotton On brands, and offers "the coolest" gifting, homewares and stationery.

Lismore Shopping Square announced the news on its Facebook page on Thursday and it seems there will be a lot of happy customers.

Colette Mulcahy: "OMG I'm way too excited, LOL."

Jane Sc: "Oh God... bye bye savings."

Michelle Stone: "Love Typo!"

Chelsea Moeller said the store's opening was bad timing: "Oh now they get Typo, now that I've moved away."

Zoey Kook: "My life is going to be poorer."

The new Typo store is set to open in April.