Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new Typo store is about to open in Lismore Shopping Square.
A new Typo store is about to open in Lismore Shopping Square.
Business

'Bye, bye savings': New shop set to open in Lismore Square

Alison Paterson
by
21st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXCITEMENT is building after news that a popular new chain store is planning to open its doors in Lismore Shopping Square.

Typo is one of the Cotton On brands, and offers "the coolest" gifting, homewares and stationery.

Lismore Shopping Square announced the news on its Facebook page on Thursday and it seems there will be a lot of happy customers.

Colette Mulcahy: "OMG I'm way too excited, LOL."

Jane Sc: "Oh God... bye bye savings."

Michelle Stone: "Love Typo!"

Chelsea Moeller said the store's opening was bad timing: "Oh now they get Typo, now that I've moved away."

Zoey Kook: "My life is going to be poorer."

The new Typo store is set to open in April.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Emergency crews called to two separate incidents

    premium_icon Emergency crews called to two separate incidents

    Breaking EMERGENCY services are attending to four people at a single car crash on Kyogle Rd.

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:20 PM
    NEW CRAZE: 'Special brand of fun' takes over the region

    premium_icon NEW CRAZE: 'Special brand of fun' takes over the region

    Community More than 180 people tried it last week, and everyone was smiling

    Year 5 student's message to the PM: 'Stop pushing'

    Year 5 student's message to the PM: 'Stop pushing'

    Letters to the Editor "This world is so much more than us”

    Gig guide: Drama, comedy, rock and jazz

    premium_icon Gig guide: Drama, comedy, rock and jazz

    Whats On From Shakespeare to Arj Barker

    • 21st Mar 2019 3:16 PM