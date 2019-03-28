Bye bye, mullet: Casino man to lose his hairdo of 45 years

LEGEND: Neil Lane will chop off his 45-year-old mullet if $2000 is raised in Relay for Life at Casino. He is pictured with his mother Mary Lane, who passed away from cancer in 2016.

LEGEND: Neil Lane will chop off his 45-year-old mullet if $2000 is raised in Relay for Life at Casino. He is pictured with his mother Mary Lane, who passed away from cancer in 2016.

KNOWN affectionately as 'Disco' by friends and colleagues, Neil Lane has sported his mullet hairdo with pride for the past 45 years.

The last time he wore a different hairstyle was when his mother gave him a crew-cut when he was nine.

Daughter Jaclyn Barnes said when family members approached Neil about shaving his head for Casino Relay for Life, her father reluctantly agreed, but only with one condition: The Summerland Roses team would have to raise $2000.

Ms Barnes said it was a realistic target, with the team already raising more than $1600 with less than two weeks until the event.

"Dad's family, friends and work colleagues didn't believe it,” she said.

"Some even called him to make sure the rumours were true. Most of them have never seen Dad without his mullet,” she said.

"On that note, my sister and I have never seen him without his mullet.”

Ms Barnes said Relay for Life was close to the family's heart, especially Neil's.

"Like so many others our family has been unlucky enough to have lost a precious loved one to cancer,” she said.

"Dad lost his mother, Mary Lane, on April 23, 2016. At the end of this month, it would have been her 85th birthday.”

Team leader Trish Mackney said this year would be a special year for the team with three of the members agreeing to shave their heads, including Mr Lane, Alison Clarke and Mr Lane's niece Rebecca Mackney.

Ms Mackney said the three made the decision to participate as many team members have family and friends who have been affected by this disease.

"We all need to work together to find a cure for this disease,” she said.

"This is one way we can do this while getting the message out there.”

The team members' heads will be shaved at Casino Relay for Life on April 6-7 at Queen Elizabeth Park.

Donations can be made online by visiting www.cancercouncil.org.au/relayforlife/individuals and searching for Neil Lane or Summerland Roses.