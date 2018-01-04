‘Bye bye money’: New sushi restaurant opens in Lismore

Menu
New sushi restaurant opens in Lismore

A NEW sushi restaurant will open its doors in Lismore today, and plenty of people are looking forward to it.

Lismore Shopping Square posted the announcement on its Facebook page last night, saying: "THAT'S RIGHT LISMORE!

"The moment has finally arrived - Sushi Kuni Lismore is opening at Lismore Shopping Square tomorrow (Thursday) at 9.00am!

Dont miss out!"

Sushi Kuni looks like it will have a busy first day of trade today - almost 200 people commented on the social media post, many tagging their friends and family to suggest it as a place for lunch.

Brooklyn Heath wrote: "Dreams do come true", while Jacinta Paddon said: "Bye bye money".

Tina Beadman said: "I'm serious ... I'll be there waiting tomorrow".

But one commenter, Dianne Rita Smith, posted: "And no doubt another small business (Zen Sushi) will go out of business."

Local Partners