Two hammerhead sharks caught in Northern NSW nets

A STEEP decline in bycatch deaths has been reported by the Department of Primary Industries in its latest report regarding the shark net trials.

The nets were deployed at five Ballina Shire beaches on 24-15 days between February 8 to March 7, and each were checked 20-33 times.

In recent days the nets have been removed from the water due to wild weather conditions.

In the report, the DPI stated turbulent weather preventing safe access may reduce the ability of contractors to check the nets twice daily.

The report revealed the meshing netted 34 individual animals across seven species in the past month.

Of that number, 53% were released alive and 47% were found dead and had tissue samples retained for analyses.

No target shark species were caught, however, two hammer head sharks were found, one was dead as well as a blacktip shark.

The other hammerhead shark was released alive.

The report is the third released as part of the NSW North Coast Meshing Trial.

