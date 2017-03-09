27°
News

Two hammerhead sharks caught in Northern NSW nets

Claudia Jambor
| 9th Mar 2017 5:18 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A STEEP decline in bycatch deaths has been reported by the Department of Primary Industries in its latest report regarding the shark net trials.

The nets were deployed at five Ballina Shire beaches on 24-15 days between February 8 to March 7, and each were checked 20-33 times.

In recent days the nets have been removed from the water due to wild weather conditions.

In the report, the DPI stated turbulent weather preventing safe access may reduce the ability of contractors to check the nets twice daily.

The report revealed the meshing netted 34 individual animals across seven species in the past month.

Of that number, 53% were released alive and 47% were found dead and had tissue samples retained for analyses.

No target shark species were caught, however, two hammer head sharks were found, one was dead as well as a blacktip shark.

The other hammerhead shark was released alive.

The report is the third released as part of the NSW North Coast Meshing Trial.
 

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dpi editors picks marine life north coast shark net trial shakr net bycatch shark nets

Two hammerhead sharks caught in Northern NSW nets

Two hammerhead sharks caught in Northern NSW nets

A STEEP decline in bycatch deaths has been reported by the Department of Primary Industries in its latest report regarding the shark net trials.

Uganda or bust! Northern Rivers woman ready to take you there

Casino's Jo Wigg with Uganda's Minister for Tourism, Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi

Uganda is the place to be according to this Casino resident

Paid parking on the cards for Northern Rivers village

CONTROVERSY: Paid parking meters - scourge or saviour?

Parking meters could be coming soon to a street near you

Electro revolution in the women's domain

HOT SHOW: The Ironing Maidens Melania Jack and Patty Bom performing as part of the Lismore Womens Festival this week.

When a laundromat starts rocking out with 'electro housewife' music

Local Partners

Condolences, well-wishes crash Airpark website

A FLOOD of respect for Peter Lynch overwhelmed website.

$1.4M Headspace help for youth in Casino and Kyogle

MP Kevin Hogan and Social Futures CEO Mr Tony Davies at the announcement of the handover to Social Futures as the new managers of Headspace Lismore and new Commonwealth funding.

Health service helped Tahlia Hyde out of a place of darkness.

Medium's reading goes wild on stage

TRIO: Unseen by Ruth (Mechelle Anderson), Elvira (Gale Bishop) smiles knowingly at Charles's (Peter Harding) predicament, in Ballina Players' production of Blithe Spirit.

Blithe Spirit

Adam Eckersley Band bring more Country

GOING COUNTRY: Adam Eckersley Band are a band from the NSW Central Coast, with Eckersley on lead vocals and guitar, Ben Elliott on drums, Scott Greenaway on bass guitar , Duncan Toombs on guitar and Dan Biederman keyboard.

One of Australia's most successful and loved country music bands

Melody brings a strong sound to Bluesfest

FRESH: Chicago musician Melody Angel.

Chicago musician Melody Angel

Electro revolution in the women's domain

WHEN a laundromat starts rocking out with 'electro housewife' music you know something progressive is happening.

Auditions for Joseph & His Technicolor Dreamcoat

Artwork for a New Jersey production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.

Ballina Players' upcoming production

First look at Dreamworld co-founder's new $2.5m boat

Dreamworld co-founder and Bathurst 1000 winner Tony Longhurst's epic new boat revealed.

It's taken nearly 14 months to build a Bathurst winner's dream boat

Shedding the drama: The Biggest Loser gets a major makeover

The Biggest Loser: Transformed trainers Libby Babet and Shannan Ponton pictured with host Fiona Falkiner, centre.

NEW-look weight-loss show is working towards lifelong change.

Medium's reading goes wild on stage

TRIO: Unseen by Ruth (Mechelle Anderson), Elvira (Gale Bishop) smiles knowingly at Charles's (Peter Harding) predicament, in Ballina Players' production of Blithe Spirit.

Blithe Spirit

Adam Eckersley Band bring more Country

GOING COUNTRY: Adam Eckersley Band are a band from the NSW Central Coast, with Eckersley on lead vocals and guitar, Ben Elliott on drums, Scott Greenaway on bass guitar , Duncan Toombs on guitar and Dan Biederman keyboard.

One of Australia's most successful and loved country music bands

Melody brings a strong sound to Bluesfest

FRESH: Chicago musician Melody Angel.

Chicago musician Melody Angel

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

613 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Plans for the reborn Rainbow Cafe revealed

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!