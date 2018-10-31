Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TIGHT FINISH: Crooked Gent beats a fast-finishing Rioli and Fair Dinkum at Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday.
TIGHT FINISH: Crooked Gent beats a fast-finishing Rioli and Fair Dinkum at Clarence River Jockey Club yesterday. Adam Hourigan
Horses

BY A NOSE: Crooked Gent claims breakthrough win at Grafton

Jarrard Potter
by
30th Oct 2018 5:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING: In a breakthrough win at Clarence River Jockey Club, Casino's Crooked Gent powered home to hold off a late charge from Alan Ryan's Rioli and race favourite Fair Dinkum in the Time to Rock Class 2 Handicap (1100m) yesterday.

The five-year-old gelding has enjoyed a stellar run in its past four starts, and the win backs up another at Murwillumbah in August.

Trainer Leo Clapham said he was nervous on the home straight and was pleased with the win.

"(Jockey) Jason (Taylor) has rode (sic) him the entire time I've had him and he has won two previously so this is his third win here," Clapham said.

"I think he is a better horse at Murwillumbah. He has had two starts and won two races up there.

"He has always run good places down here in Grafton, but to get the win here is good."

Clapham said after the win he was not sure what was next for Crooked Gent.

"We will just take it as it comes I think," he said.

"I tend not to make too many plans, they tend not to come through."

Yesterday's win was Crooked Gent's third win in 21 starts, and Taylor said he was impressed by the finish.

"He was first up back in trip and likes a bit of speed on," Taylor said.

"With plenty of pace on (I) was able to ride him quiet and he has got a good turn of foot."

Fellow Northern Rivers trainers Ethan Ensby and Matt Dunn also claimed wins earlier in the race meeting.

clarence river jockey club crjc grafton races
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    The 33 love emails that landed a man in jail

    premium_icon The 33 love emails that landed a man in jail

    Crime THE Northern Rivers man refused to accept the object of his affection did not hold him in the same regard. So what did he write, and what happened?

    • 31st Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    New look for business chamber after resignations

    premium_icon New look for business chamber after resignations

    Business Lismore Chamber of Commerce elects a new interim board

    Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    premium_icon Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    Religion & Spirituality Woodlawn College Chaplain reflects on his time at the college

    Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    premium_icon Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    News There's a gargoyle with glowing red eyes, and that's just the start

    Local Partners