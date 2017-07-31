26°
News

Buying local key to preventing prawn virus spread

Claudia Jambor
| 31st Jul 2017 11:45 AM
Fishers are urged not to use import green or cooked prawns for bait due to its high risk of spreading White Spot virus.
Fishers are urged not to use import green or cooked prawns for bait due to its high risk of spreading White Spot virus. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN INCREASED push to buy local prawn bait has been strengthened in light of the looming threat of White Spot.

Trawler operators, live bait suppliers and prawn farms from the Queensland border north to the Morton Bay area have been hit hard since the virus outbreak late last year.

Prawn sampling and a surveillance program from the Queensland border to the Hawkesbury, as well as all prawn farms in NSW, has been rolled out by the Department of Primary Industries to prevent the spread of the disease.

Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair has warned people fishing, crabbing or trapping yabbies in any of the state's waterways not to use prawns intended for human consumption as bait because it could spread White Spot.

Owner of Dave's Bait and Tackle Ballina, Ian Hush said the best bait is the fresh frozen green prawns provided by local commercial fisherman.

"It's the prawns the fish are actually eating out of the system your about to fish in," Mr Hush said.

"Aside from the actual legality, we should be talking about the quality."

Mr Hush said the store provide DPI pamphlets to inform fisherman about legal and illegal baits.

Professional Fishers Association executive officer, Tricia Beatty said meetings with commercial and recreational fishers was among its preventative measures to mitigate the risk of recreational fishers using green, imported prawns.

"We are right at the forefront mitigating the risk of (white spot) entering NSW waters," Ms Beatty said.

She said signage has been erected at boat ramps to remind fishers not to use bait in the form of import prawns, nippers, yabbies other crustaceans or marine worms.

So far, there has been no detection of White Spot in marine life in NSW waters.

White Spot is highly contagious for for primarily prawns, but it can also affect crabs, lobsters, marine worms and freshwater crayfish - it does not affect people with NSW seafood remains safe to eat.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  dpi fisheries niall blair northern rivers community northern rivers fishing white spot

What increased airport security means for locals

What increased airport security means for locals

TRAVELLERS are urged to give themselves ample time before their flights as increased security creates delays through bag checks and screenings.

$1.5 million to revolutionise G'Bah hockey centre

SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility.

Funding puts Lismore on the map as a sporting hub

Ice found by police during roadside test

Gladstone police conducting random breath testing operations on Glenlyon Road, Gladstone.

Drugs seized during vehicle stop in Northern NSW on the weekend

Financial stress up as cost of living rises

CASH WORRIES: A new report has revealed more Australians are worried about rising household costs while wage growth is stagnant.

Costs up but confidence down about better times ahead

Local Partners

Saleyards upgrade to further boost event

RILEY WELLMAN stood composed in his Akubra hat after selling the school bull for $7000 at the All Breeds sale in Casino on Saturday.

Girder deliveries for Pacific Highway upgrade

Two 24 metre long girders a day will be moved south from QLD

Tex on his memoir: 'I was reluctant'

The cover artwork of Tex Perkins' memoir Tex.

He said the money offered was so good, "I started to reconsider”

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

VISIT: Lennox Head.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Ten winter-friendly things to do this week

A highlight of the Lismore Aviation Unlimited expo was the chance to go on a joy flight or adventure flight in a aeroplane or helicopter.

Enjoy sunny days, fresh nights and be entertained

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

*WARNING this story contains spoilers about today's new episode of Game of Thrones*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Character filled hinterland property

624 Tuntable Creek Road, Tuntable Creek 2480

House 4 3 Contact Agent

Enjoy your very own nature retreat with this gorgeous secluded property. Set on just over 37 acres with a charming, renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom timber...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction