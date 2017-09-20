Buyer interest gives Rappy a reprieve

IT HAS been hard yakka keeping the doors open at the Rappy.

Rappville Pub owners Jayne Fitzpatrick and Peter St Clair said overwhelming local support and solid interest from a prospective purchaser has enabled them to keep the doors open.

The interested buyer has the resources to complete the vision of returning full accommodation, food and camping functions to the historic two-storey timber building constructed for Henry Rapp in 1911, the owners said.

Richmond Valley Council's general manager Vaughan Macdonald acknowledged the historic Rappville Pub had been a community icon and destination pub for many years, and said the council understood its place in the fabric of the community and would love for it to continue operating.

However, Mr Macdonald said it also had a responsibility to ensure the pub met modern safety standards for accommodation, and public health requirements for serving food.

Rappville Pub looking smart on a real estate website. LJ Hooker Casino

"Council has been working with the Rappville Pub's owners to achieve this for around two years now with development applications, financial support from heritage grants, adjustments to adjoining land ownership and more,” Mr Macdonald said.

"Council is not requiring the closure of the pub; the owners have the choice to step up and meet these safety standards if they want to provide accommodation and sell food.”

OPENING HOURS

From 4pm till close Tuesday to Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Sundays.