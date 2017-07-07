23°
Local NBN service plagued by sluggish internet speeds

Hamish Broome
| 7th Jul 2017 12:00 PM
NBN truck. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
NBN truck. Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate

A MCLEANS Ridges man is regretting switching to the NBN after getting snail-like internet speeds at peak times despite signing up for a premium plan.

In May, Michael Bath connected to the NBN fixed wireless tower at Clunes, signing up to a 50mpbs upload and 20mbps download plan with Telstra.

But instead of getting the speeds he is paying $120 a month for, the internet speed drops to a paltry 2-3mpbs from about 5pm to 10pm.

By comparison, Mr Bath's old ADSL2+ service had consistent speeds of 15mbps, 24 hours a day.

He said when the NBN was installed a speed test was done and it looked "pretty good".

"But the first night it just dropped away to about 3mbps," he said.

"It was 22-23 mbps during the day, and then in the afternoon it just slowly dropped away. I think the worst speed is around 6pm-8pm."

"You need about 6mbps or more to get reliable streaming."

Weekend afternoons are also slow.

Mr Bath, who relies on fast internet for his job as a severe weather forecaster, said he wouldn't recommend the NBN to anyone while the problem persisted.

 

Storm chaser Michael Bath and his wife Alison Bath of mcLeans Ridges.
Storm chaser Michael Bath and his wife Alison Bath of mcLeans Ridges.

He said the Clunes tower was obviously servicing hundreds of people and didn't have the capacity to cope.

He has spoken to the NBN section of Telstra several times about the issue to no avail: "Everytime you ring them up it takes half an hour to 45 minutes."

A Telstra spokeswoman said the company was aware of the issue around Clunes and expected the issue to be resolved by early this month.

An NBN Co spokeswoman said NBN had scheduled an upgrade of the tower for this week, with works expected to be completed today.

"The specialised nature of the works will mean that there will be a planned outage for those already on the NBN network in order to carry out the upgrade," the spokeswoman said.

As of this morning Mr Bath's "premium" connection was running at 14/6, instead of 50/20.

He said it might be up to Telstra to purchase more capacity from the NBN before they sign new customers up.

"I think it's wrong that Telstra and the NBN are connecting more people to that tower, which just downgrades the capacity," he said.

 

The NBN has been plagued by unreliable issues in the regions. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central &amp; North Burnett Times
The NBN has been plagued by unreliable issues in the regions. Photo Tobi Loftus / Central & North Burnett Times

Towers 'under-delivering, over-promised'

But local IT expert and fixed wireless critic Dane Webb said the towers were the problem.

He said the technology was "100% incapable of delivering reliable, consistent broadband" no matter how much capacity the ISPs purchased.

He explained that when a household's digital "packet" of data wasn't received by the tower during a download or upload transfer, it had to be resent.

The rate of data transfers spiked in times of intense user activity, leading to what is described as "lossy" activity.

"Fixed wireless networks have tremendous amounts of loss," he said.

The second issue is what's called "contention" when everyone goes to download all at once, "and the back haul can't cope."

"Clunes might only have 10 people on it, but that tower is relying on another tower which might have 500 people on it, and so on," he said.

"There could be several towers before it connects to fibre."

Mr Webb claimed that Australia's internet speeds had dropped from 30th to 60th in the world, and fixed wireless issues now made up the vast majority of complainst to the Telecommunications Ombudsman.

"It is most under-delivering, over-promised, of all the broadband technologies," he said.

Not everyone is unhappy with the NBN service, however.

Coraki resident Russell O'keefe said is NBN fixed wireless service with AusBBS achieved speeds over 20mbps "99% of the time, and the majority of that 99% it sits at 24mbps".

"I am very happy with fixed wireless NBN," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fixed wireless nbn broadband northern rivers nbn

