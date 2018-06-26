Buy your very own island right here on the Northern Rivers

ISLAND DREAM: If you want to live near the beach, commute to work by boat or enjoy a tranquil lifestyle, then Goat Island, Wardell, may be the perfect property.

IF YOU love the idea of living on an island, then your dream property is closer than you think.

Much closer.

In fact, just down the coast, an idyllic 27-hectare island property on the Richmond River, situated between Wardell and Broadwater, is now on the market.

While it might not have the most romantic name, it does come with a dwelling entitlement to build the house of your dreams.

According to LJ Hooker Ballina agent Richard Bacon, the property known as Goat Island offers a perfect blend of peace and quiet while being close to everything you need.

He said the property would be an amazing agricultural or lifestyle opportunity.

"We have sold it a few times,” he said.

"The last time was about 10 years ago.”

"This is ideal for someone who wants a peaceful situation.

"It comes with approval to build and elevated dwelling.”

The property comes with a small working shed with solar power, gas hot water, water tank and pump and a floating pontoon.

While there is river water in abundance, the property also comes with approval for a licence for bore for extra water.

Mr Bacon said the property offered an escape from the rush of modern life.

"Formerly it was used to grow sugar cane,” he said.

"We have had enquiries in the past from people who want to grow seed as there is a low risk of contamination.”

Mr Bacon said Goat Island had easy access to Ballina by boat.

So what is the reason for the island's name?

Mr Bacon said there were still some goats living in a sectioned-off area on the island.

Goat Island is listed for sale at $700,000.