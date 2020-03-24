Buy some hand sanitiser... and some gin or vodka

Lord Byron Distillery has worked out a way to help us all.

A NORTH Coast distillery has stepped up to help their local community in a brilliantly innovative way - using their facilities to create hand sanitiser at cost price to customers.

Lord Byron Distillery owner Brian Restall said they felt it was their role to play.

"With the stocks running low or, in many cases running out, we felt that we could reduce the fear and anxiety in the local community by making it available," he said.

"Like all our drink ranges the hand sanitiser is made from natural ingredients only.

"The recipe is a natural blend of pure cane spirit alcohol with aloe vera gel as well as essence oils from tea tree, lavender and lemon.

"The alcohol cleans while the aloe vera soothes the skin and the essential oils make it smell beautiful while ensuring it is not drinkable."

Mr Restall said they had kept the concentration of alcohol above 70 per cent.

"Sixty per cent is the minimum level to kill germs but we wanted to be extra certain of its performance," he said.

Mr Restall said they also wanted to reassure their local community that they would remain open and provide this essential service to everyone who may be low or have run out of hand sanitiser.

"So adding the production of hand sanitiser and not making a profit from it at a time of community need was a pretty easy decision to make," he said.

"Our hand sanitiser is available in our cellar door at unit 7, 4 Banksia Drive or is available online in our website (www.lordbyrondistillery.com.au/shop/).

"Of course if you're running low on stocks you can also buy a bottle of gin, vodka, rum or limoncello while you are there.

"We are a small family business and any help people can give us in this regard would be greatly appreciated."