Buy local this Mother’s Day and help save our businesses

Lismore's Shoppe One 17 on Keen St has a wide range of gifts for Mother's Day.

AS MOTHER'S Day approaches, people are being encouraged to shop locally when looking for ways to spoil mum.

More than 440 small businesses in towns impacted by crippling drought, bushfire and the COVID-19 pandemic have signed up to the NSW Government's Buy Regional campaign to encourage people to spend locally.

One such business is Lismore's very own Shoppe One 17 on Keen St, and store owner Janice Palmer said she and many other local businesses have endured financial pressure in recent months.

"If they don't support us, we won't be here," Ms Palmer said.

"We have suffered quite dramatically since the flood and then we got the bushfires and the drought and now (COVID-19).

"It feels like you take one hit then there's another one."

But by choosing a gift from a local retailer, Ms Palmer said every little bit would help keep a business going.

"I'm hoping the community rallies around us to keep us here otherwise where are you going to go," she said.

"If you want a present for your mother it'll be here, there's bound to be something."

Like many businesses, Ms Palmer said her store offers many online options and she's even offering free delivery in the Lismore area.

But if you're thinking of shopping online, a Department of Regional NSW spokeswoman said it's important to think about getting the gift in the mail sooner rather than later.

"The lead up to Mother's Day is always a busy time for deliveries and Australia Post has indicated that postage may take even longer than usual, so to guarantee your purchase arrives in time for Sunday, May 10, make sure you place your order as soon as possible," she said.

"I know everyone is doing it tough right now, but as we've seen through drought and bushfire, the kindness and generosity of Australians is limitless, so if you can, visit Buy Regional, treat Mum, and give back to people in the bush so they know they have not been forgotten."

The Buy Regional for Mother's Day hub is at: www.nsw.gov.au/buyregional

Or visit www.shoppeone.com.au/ for a local option.