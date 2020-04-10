Buy a beer or two to support your local pub

For the Love of Your Local campaign aims to inject $1 million into Australian pubs and clubs by calling on Australians to buy a pint now to drink later

THE global pandemic lockdown is proving to be a tough time for many businesses but pubs and clubs have been hit the hardest with the strict restrictions.

Carlton and United Breweries (CUB) and the Australian Hotels Association have teamed up to help New South Wales pubs and clubs survive the coronavirus crisis.

Launching the For the Love of Your Local campaign this week, anyone who loves a tipple at their pub is being called to nominate their participating local and buy a pint.

The cash goes to the venue immediately and CUB will then match that purchase with a free pint, meaning people get 2 for 1 pints when their local reopens.

Pubs like the Maclean Hotel and the Yamba Shores Tavern have already signed up to participate, encouraging patrons to support them by purchasing a voucher.

“This campaign is a win-win for pubs and clubs and for beer lovers,” CUB CEO Peter Filipovic said.

“Some venues are facing the prospect of never opening their doors again if they don’t get cash flow.

“It is an unprecedented challenge, not even during the world wars or the Depression did the pubs close.

“So if you love your local, or just want to help save the great Aussie tradition of going to the pub, buy a pint of beer in their hour of need.”

People buy a pint using PayPal to ensure venues get the money quickly and, when doors reopen, they’ll be emailed a voucher to exchange for two pints.

More than 10,000 venues, which employ many of the nation’s 1 million hospitality employees, have been forced temporarily close.

“Our whole industry has been dealt a terrible blow,” Australian Hotels Association National CEO Stephen Ferguson said.

“But this initiative is a lifeline that provides hope for thousands of hoteliers and their staff.

“I’d ask New South Wales residents to dig deep and support their local, and the whole industry, when it needs it most.

“Buy another one for a mate or relative you want to invite down to your local when it reopens and catch-up about the last few months over a couple of cold pints.”

Any pub that has still not signed up, or for more information, visit www.loveofyourlocal.com.au