Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COMMUNITY: CEO of the Byron Community Centre Paul Spooner.
COMMUNITY: CEO of the Byron Community Centre Paul Spooner. Sam Elley
News

ACCUSATIONS: Bullying, mishandled funds and no transparency

Christian Morrow
by
8th Mar 2018 12:57 PM

A WAR of words has erupted over the Butler Street Markets site with NSW MLC Catherine Cusack using parliamentary privilege to accuse Byron Community Centre Management of the misuse of public funds, a lack of transparency and and bullying.

CEO of the Byron Community Centre Paul Spooner has hit back saying, "It's reprehensible of Ms Cusack to use parliamentary privilege to make miss-timed and ill-informed accusations,"

"She does a disservice to our community, our volunteers and this community organisation."

Ms Cusack's wide ranging attack on Mr Spooner and Byron Community Centre President Jason Arthurton comes amid recent discussions over a proposed temporary move of the markets to the beach front while the state government built a bus transit station on the site.

The site has since been deemed unfit for purpose and the markets will remain at Butler Street.

But Ms Cusack persisted, taking a swipe at Byron Shire Council and Paul Spooner over the tender process and the payment of fees saying: "A very ugly issue has emerged from this fiasco. Byron Shire Council has contracted Byron Community Centre to manage the markets in a process that lacks transparency: The tender criteria are not public. The CEO of Byron Community Centre is Paul Spooner, a Byron councillor and former Labor candidate for Ballina.

"What angers me is that revenues from Butler Street Reserve should be expended on rehabilitating the drains polluting the nature reserve and Belongil Creek, but under this cute arrangement the income is going into Paul Spooner's pocket.

She also accused Mr Spooner of bullying, "a representative of Rainbow Markets, Ian Brown, who opposed the plan to relocate the markets."

Cr Spooner said Ms Cusack's accusations amount to nothing more than a series of, "incorrect statements made without bothering to verify them with the Byron Community Centre- a not for profit community centre."

"Her implication there was some sort of shady deal done over awarding the markets tender to the Community Centre are completely wrong," Mr Spooner said.

"As a councillor I abstain from voting on any matters pertaining to the markets site.

Mr Spooner emphatically rejected Ms Cusack's claims of bullying.

"A stall holder has been suspended for three months after clear breaches of the Byron Market's Code of Conduct including verified instances of bullying, harassment and intimidation," he said.

"It was not an arbitrary suspension, this person had a right of reply and review of the decision."

Mr Spooner said the Byron Community Centre would welcome Ms Cusack making her claims outside Parliament.

"Better still Ms Cusack should come to the Community Centre to see first hand the vital work we do.

butler street reserve byron markets byron shire council catherine cusack paul spooner
Byron Shire News
Man alerts police to cannabis theft

Man alerts police to cannabis theft

Crime A MAN has been charged after an alleged cannabis theft near Nimbin.

  • 8th Mar 2018 3:25 PM
MISSING: Lismore man last seen on Sunday

MISSING: Lismore man last seen on Sunday

Critical Alert Disappearance is out of character, man suffers a medical condition

Gig Guide: all the entertainment you need to know about

Gig Guide: all the entertainment you need to know about

Whats On More than a 100 performances, shows and events

LAKE CLOSED: outbreak of toxic blue-green algae

LAKE CLOSED: outbreak of toxic blue-green algae

Breaking Algae could cause gastroenteritis

Local Partners