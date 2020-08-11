Butcher shop, real estate agent, hairdresser... what’s next?

A development application has been lodged for this building on Ballina Rd, Lismore.

ANYONE who drives along Ballina Rd would recognise this cute little building.

It was built by the Fredericks family, who were local butchers and used it as a retail shop in the 1980s.

Since then, it has also been home to a computer service centre, real estate agency and, until recently, a hairdressing salon.

Now a development application has been lodged with Lismore City Council for a change of use to a boutique tattoo parlour.

The DA is currently on public exhibition.

According to documents lodged with the council, the tattoo shop would be owned by Stevi Alver, who would operate the business as a sole trader.

"She has 13 years experience as a registered nurse, predominantly in oncology," the report states.

"She has also been a professional tattoo artist for four years.

"Until late 2019, she continued working in both professions. She is now tattooing full-time.

"She has worked in several professional, licensed and council approved studios including K.T. Tattoos (Kyogle), Dermagraphic Impressions (Byron Bay) and Innocent Ink (Tweed Heads).

"The name of the business is The Ink Atelier.

"Ms Alver will not have an employee or an apprentice.

"All appointments will be strictly by appointment, with COVID-19 screening the day before appointment.

"The studio will not be a street studio or open to 'walk-ins'."

The DA also states that the majority of Ms Alver's existing clients are professional women aged between 24 and 45.

"The Ink Atelier attempts to break down stigma associated with the tattoo industry and transform the culture and way people are treated when engaging with tattoo studios and artists," the report explains.

"It endeavours to create a safe place for all people."