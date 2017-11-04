Butcher brings home the bacon after big win in Sydney

Country meats at Goonellabah took out 2nd place in NSW for their smoked bacon for bacon week in 2014.

GOONELLABAH Country Meats has earned its place as a leader in the fine food industry taking out two medals at one of the state's most prestigious food shows.

The premium butchery won silver for its naturally smoked short cut bacon and bronze for it naturally smoked full middle bacon rashers.

Melissa Easterbrook of Country Meats said she was elated by the win at the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.

"As first time entrants to these awards, we are most pleased,” Ms Easterbrook said.

"We source our pork locally, direct from the farmer at Whian Whian and it's gluten free cured then naturally smoked in our Goonellabah store.”

Hosted by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW, the competition aims to promote Excellence Agriculture amongst all industry stakeholders.

Chair of the show, Sally Evans said the judging panel of industry specialists aimed to select the best in Australia while nurturing the growth of produce nationally.

''Sydney Royal is committed to fostering a competitive space that assesses, promotes and reward Australian produce across a large number of categories, and this year's show was no exception,'' she said.

Country Meats ham and bacon is available from from its Goonellabah and Ballina stores.