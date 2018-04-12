Butcher a cut above the other drivers

FRONT RUNNER: Michael Butcher will race in what looms as a vital round of the Lismore Workers Club, Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

FRONT RUNNER: Michael Butcher will race in what looms as a vital round of the Lismore Workers Club, Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series this Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Tony Powell

THE penultimate round of the Lismore Workers' Club Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series will be held at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway Saturday night.

Other highlights of the meeting include the running of the Junior Sedan Autumn Cup and the V8 Dirt Modified main event.

Michael Butcher's consistency throughout the season has earned him the top spot in the point standings for the air ticket to America.

These final two weeks will culminate with a 25-lap feature race shootout decider on April 28 featuring the top 20 point scorers.

The highest in points will start off the pole position and the winner of the race gets the series award.

A good performance this weekend by Butcher will certainly go a long way toward clinching the vital upfront starting position in the final a week later.

This weekend's points are potentially the most important earned in the tournament.

"The series clearly typifies the intense competition the Wingless division provides,” promoter David Lander said.

"Never at any stage during the tournament has there been a clear leader well ahead on points.

"It really all gets down to one race to bring the curtain down on the series.”

Last season's Driver to America series winner David Eggins, who won the March 17 Lismore round, remains in contention as does Mason Cattell.

Both have entered for this Saturday night's round and will be comfortable qualifiers within the top 20 in the standings.

Cattell recently took out the feature race at the Grafton Speedway, however Butcher kept his lead in the series after he filled the runner-up placing.

Meanwhile Junior Sedan drivers will race for honours in the Autumn Cup. The two early favourites for the event are Brock Youngberry and Josh Boyd.

On March 17 Youngberry took out the New South Wales Junior Sedan Championship at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway and also was the feature race winner at the most recent Easter Sunday night fixture.

Boyd also drove into victory lane during Easter following his Good Friday success at Grafton Speedway.

Junior Sedan officials have received a good entry list of youngsters, the future stars of Australian speedway, who will contest the meeting.

Sam Mooney and Josh Weir have had strong seasons and cannot be ruled out of calculations for feature race honours.

A good field also will contest the V8 Dirt Modified feature race.

Close to 30 entries have been received by race organisers for the V8 Dirt Modifieds events programmed.

Former Australian Champions Mark Robinson, Scott Cannon and Andrew Pezzutti head the line-up.

Racing for Street Stocks, Production Sedans and National Four Cylinder Sedans also will be featured on the programme.

Gates open at 3pm. Racing starts at 6pm.