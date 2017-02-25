Busy year for busy bees restoring neglected duck pond

From left, Mark Bailey and Derek Goodwin of South Lismore Duck Pond Landcare with the Mayor of Lismore Isaac Smith.

THE South Lismore Duck Pond Landcare Group is getting ready for a busy few months.

On Monday, Lismore mayor Isaac Smith visited the Duck Pond and was taken on a tour by Derek Goodwin and Mark Bailey of the Landcare Group.

The Duck Pond, located in South Lismore, is an area of 24 hectares that borders Leycester Creek.

Historically a play and swimming area, the Duck Pond fell into neglect over a long period of time.

Five years ago the Landcare Group led by Mr Goodwin started to regenerate the Park.

Over 700 coral trees and other exotic weeds have been removed from the site.

Mayor Smith was shown the large recreation area that now includes picnic tables for public use.

The Group recently installed a wooden pontoon on Leycester Creek to obtain water for planting purposes.

The Duck Pond was recently awarded a $1,000 grant to enable work to be done on Ostrom Street to prevent sewer overrun.

During the visit Mr Bailey showed the mayor the large area of Leycester Creek that will be regenerated in the coming months following the NSW Fisheries Grant.

Mr Bailey said the Grant will involve over $60,000 in remedial work along the river bank.

Mr Bailey said this was the largest grant the group has received.

Mayor Smith congratulated Mr Goodwin for the immense amount of work done.

Mr Bailey invited anyone who would like to volunteer at the Duck Pond to contact the group through the South Lismore Duck Pond Facebook page or to call him on 0416 702 992.

The Group has a working bee every second Monday afternoon beginning at 5.30pm followed by a BBQ. This is a great opportunity to meet new friends whilst making a valuable contribution to this historic park.