Busy week on Northern Rivers golf courses

BALLINA

On Monday, 161 members, visitors and veterans played an 18-hole Stableford event.

The winner was Garry Brown with 43 points. Second was David Maxwell with 41 points.

Third on a countback with 40 points was Jim Andrews from fourth placed Sue Astley from fifth placed Gavin Burley from sixth placed Graham Baldwin. Seventh was Russell Cassidy with 39 points on a countback.

There were 39 balls to 35 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $73 each were Geoff Barnes, Malcolm Hamilton, Peter Webster and Tony McMahon.

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw.

There was 131 golfers in the veterans 18 Hole event. Popular winner was Geoffrey Wegg with 41 points winning $40. Second on a countback was Brian Shelton with 41 points, winning $30. Third was Arthur Zaferis with 38 points, winning $20. There were nine $10 vouchers down to 35 points on a countback. Voucher winners were Sue Astley, Timothy Murphy, David Maxwell, Graham Baldwin, David Cox, Kim Kortick, Michael Evans, David Fraser and Kevin Field.

CASINO

Tuesday May 19 the Vets had 48 players for the Single Stableford and the best score of the day came from Dave Roberts (29) with 39 points on a c/b from Geoff Gibson (29), then came Len Brown (14) with 36 and Sandy Thompson (17) topped the 35’s on a c/b from Noel Kinsley (13), Barry Estreich (17) and Graham Finnie (29) then came in with 33. The Ball Rundown went to 27 on a c/b.

Wednesday May 20 the Ladies had 37 players for the Madsen Meats Trophy. A Grade Winner was Sue Leeson (15) with 36 points from Janet Halliday (18) with 35. B Grade was won by Heather McAndrew (30) with 36 points from Margaret King (25) with 33 and C grade was won by Dorothy Willis (38) with 34 points from Johneen Pluis (33) with 33 points. The Ball Rundown went to 30 on a c/b.

Thursday May 21 with 63 men in the field for the Single Stableford the competition was right up there. Ted Fogarty (16) finished up the winner of the day with 39 points from Runner Up (11) with 38 points. The Ball Rundown went to 34 on a c/b.

Friday May 22 the ladies had 27 players for the single Stableford and the winner was Margaret King (25) with 33 points on a c/b from Therese Schier (41). The Ball Rundown went to 30 on a c/b.

Saturday May 23 it was a very chilly morning and continued right throughout the day for the 135 golfers coming out to play in the 1st BB Stableford event in about 8 weeks with a Single Stableford in conjunction. The Winners in the BB with a massive 51 points was Shane Hogan (24) and Stephen Nelson (14); the Runner Ups were Stephen Humphrys (22) and Raleigh Cadman (21) with 48 points being linked together by the computer system due to there being 3 in the group. The Ball Rundown went to a team score of 41 points on a c/b. In the Single Event Raleigh Cadman won with 40 points on a c/b from Fred Imeson (14) and Stephen Nelson.

You can check your scores and the Results on the website as well. Social Distancing is still up there as one of the most important things during the Pandemic and we certainly want to continue to play the sport which we all enjoy and of course the health benefits of this outdoor sport.

CASINO SOCIAL

The American foursomes played last Sunday was won by Tyrone Conners & A Hughes with a Net score of 22 from Bill Drew & Bill Walker with 25.

Third, Gary Shephard & Matthew Gooding 26. The putting trophy went to N.Bolt & J.Sneath with 15 putts and R.Horseman won the players draw.

Nearest to pins: 1st, G.Skennar. 2nd, G.King. 4th & 17th, A.Rea. 5th, S.Shephard, 6th, N.Rose. 7th, T.Conners. 8th, M.Gooding. This Sunday’s event sponsored by Richmond Valley Meats in the R.S.M.Shopping Village, Casino will be a single Stableford on the bottom 10 holes and visitors are welcome to play with hit off from 6.30am-7.30am.

WOODBURN-EVANS HEAD

Tuesday May 12 Club competition winner L Campbell, Rundown J Hair, J Baker, B Ferrier, Julie Boyd, Wednesday, May 13 Ladies Single Stableford Winner J Hennessy, Balls C Youngberry, S Manwarring, Thursday May 14 Veterans 2BBB Stableford Winner T English & D Ferrier 45,

Runners Up M Jarrett & G Ireland 44, Rundown D & J Perkins, Jeff Boyd and P Fay, Individual Winner D Ferrier 41 pts., Friday May 15 Club 12 Hole Competition Winner R Ware, Rundown T Booth, B Kinnane, R Williams, R Kinnane, B Bevege, Saturday May 16 Club Single Stroke Overall Winner A Sheather 70, B Grade Winner K Richardson 72, C Grade Winner S Fletcher 74, Gross Winner J Barany 78, Rundown B Bevege, M Gittoes, J Perkins, T Hancock, G Irvine, T Hawkins, G Kingdom, F Murdoch, J Benn, D Cotes, Ladies Winner S Manwarring 74c/b,

Rundown G Edser, J Boyd, J Hennessy, Pros Approach B Jacobson, Mystery Numbers C Hastie & J O’Donnell.