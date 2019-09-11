Menu
WARM WELCOME: NSW Governor Margaret Beazley will make a visit to the Northern Rivers this week.
Politics

Busy schedule for State Governor visit

Chyna Hayden
by
11th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
THE Northern Rivers will welcome Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beazley later this week.

Governor Beazley will visit Ballina, Wollongbar and Lismore between Thursday and Saturday, alongside Mr Dennis Wilson.

"The Northern Rivers region is an attractive and growing area of our state, with caring communities and vibrant creative and educational hubs," she said.

"We look forward to spending time with local people, celebrating their achievements, discussing their community work, and hearing about some of the challenges they face."

This trip is part of Governor Beazley and Mr Wilson's commitment to engage with all communities across New South Wales

In Ballina, the couple will visit Ballina Coast High School and meet with members of the Northern Rivers NSW Business Chamber, before visiting Heartfelt House in Wollongbar and taking part in at farm tour at the Primary Industries Institute.

The Governor is also scheduled to deliver the graduation ceremony address at Southern Cross University and visit the Lismore Tresillian Family Care Centre.

As Honorary Colonel of the Royal New South Wales Regiment, the Governor, accompanied by Mr Wilson, will also visit the 41st Battalion.

The Governor and Mr Wilson will also host a Vice Regal Reception in Lismore for representatives of local volunteer and community organisations.

margaret beazley new south wales government northern rivers politics political
Lismore Northern Star

