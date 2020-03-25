Busy off-season will benefit Rams when NRRRL returns

Marist Brothers coach Danny Lee running an NRRRL training session before the season was suspended. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A BUSY offseason will have Marist Brothers in the best possible position when Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League eventually starts its season.

It will not happen until at least May while the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will likely push it back even further with the NRL suspending its competition on Monday.

It all started for the Rams in October when they signed former Cronulla Sharks front-rower Danny Lee as coach.

Lee played for the Sharks between 1988-1998 and was in his first year of coaching in the top grade having lived in the region for several years.

The Rams secured a number of new recruits and looked set to be the big improvers after a second last placed finish in 2019.

They were still recruiting players only a few weeks ago with Byron Bay centre Brad Lees joining the club.

Former NRL star and Rams premiership winner Matt King and club stalwart David Krause had also been part of club trainings.

Brothers’ final piece of the puzzle was in place at the season launch a fortnight ago when they named long-time hooker Paul O’Neill and five-eighth Jacob Follent as co-captains.

“It was really exciting to name those guys as co-captains,” assistant coach Mark Sivewright said.

“They’re leaders on and off the field and it’s the first time Jacob has captained the team.

“It’s pretty exciting to have someone who has gone on to a higher level (Wests Tigers under-20s) come back and captain his junior club.”

Follent has been back playing NRRRL for the past two seasons while the likes of Hugh Pratt and Isaac Lee have also returned this season.

Sivewright believes the club will be in a good place when the competition returns.

“A lot of hard work has gone into it and the place has been buzzing all offseason,” he said.

“Whatever happens the club will be in good shape when the competition returns.”

As part of the current restrictions all club activity including trainings and functions have been suspended in the NRRRL.

NRRRL president Mark Harrison said he will be in constant communication with all 13 clubs.

“The one thing we want to make sure is that none of our clubs hit the panic button,” Harrison said.

“This goes beyond NRRRL and things are constantly changing.”