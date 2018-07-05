Busy month for rescue helicopter in June

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter flew 38 monthly missions over the month of June including 11 in the Clarence Valley.

Of the 38 missions, 13 were inter-hospital transfers, which included one flight to Maclean District Hospital, where the helipad remains closed.

20 missions were considered primary responses and five search and rescues, including multiple callouts in the search for a fisherman lost near the Sandon.

The month of June also saw the service conduct a successful Coffs Coast Charity Walk with over 450 walkers registering to raise support to help us save lives. June 30 was also the closing of their 'End of Financial Year Appeal' with the helcopter service thanking to everyone who donated.

The helicopter's rescue day will happen on August 10, with details available from their website.