Busy Lismore road to be closed for 12 weeks

SUBMISSIONS are open following an application which proposes temporarily closing Caniaba Road in South Lismore for 12 weeks while earthworks are completed.

Lismore City Council issued a public notice earlier this month about an application to temporarily close Caniaba Road from November 4 this year until January 31 2020 to "allow for the transportation of fill material from 97 Caniaba Road to 122 Caniaba Road in South Lismore”.

This will enable the placement of fill material for the flood mitigation plan, and for council to undertake works on the road during this time.

Council said the application and traffic management plan may be inspected at council's corporate centre at 43 Oliver Avenue in Goonellabah during normal business hours Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4.30pm.

Staff are available to discuss applications between 8.30am and 10am and by prior appointment at other times.

Written submissions in respect of any application, quoting the application number ELP19/1971 and location of Caniaba Road, South Lismore will be accepted by council until 4.30pm on October 25.

Council said all submissions, including any personal information contained therein, will become publicly available documents and will be made available in council's business paper.

Any submissions received will be considered on the merits in conjunction with the assessment of the application.

Submissions should quote the application and location and can be addressed to the General Manager, Lismore City Council, PO Box 23A, Lismore, NSW, 2480 or emailed to council@lismore.nsw.gov.au.