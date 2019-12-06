Buster bitten in unprovoked attack

Megan Peterson's dog Buster was mauled by another dog when they were out walking near Kyogle St in Casino.

Megan Peterson's dog Buster was mauled by another dog when they were out walking near Kyogle St in Casino.

ON A hot day Megan Peterson took her dog Buster for a walk later than usual.

She waited until it was cooler and they walked along Kyogle St, down a lane way towards Casino High School at 5pm.

Fourteen year old Buster was on the lead and stopped to have a pee on a post, Megan said.

Out of nowhere, a medium size brown dog came behind Megan and attacked.

The dog bit into Buster’s front leg and pierced a vein.

“Blood was spurting everywhere,” Megan said.

She tried to pull Buster away from the dog but it was latched on and biting.

“I was yelling and screaming,” Megan said.

“I had blood all over my arm.”

A car drove by, the passengers saw the incident, and stopped.

A woman called Britney got out of the car and threw her shoe at the dog and it ran away.

Megan has lived in Casino for four years, having moved into town with her mother from a farm in Backmede.

She’s never had any trouble with dogs before, she said.

The people in the car who stopped to help her and Buster, took them to the vet and Buster had ten stitches.

“I can't take him walking any more,” Megan said.

The attack was two weeks ago and Buster is recovering. The vet bills are $1300 so far.

Megan wanted dog owners to be aware of where their dogs were and to have secure fencing.

She hasn't seen the brown dog that attacked Buster and thinks maybe it was from farther afield.