Tough penalties for people who threaten a Fisheries officer

TOUGH action will be taken on anyone who threatens or abuses a fisheries officer, the Department of Primary Industries has warned.

Director of Fisheries compliance, Patrick Tully, said they would not hesitate to take people to court.

He said the warning followed a number of convictions of fishers who were unhappy after being caught doing the wrong thing.

"A Tweed Heads seafood shop manager who verbally abused a fisheries officer at the premises was convicted at Tweed Heads Local Court earlier this month for abusing the officer and failing to provide information," he said.

"The woman was fined and ordered to pay the department's professional costs totalling $7080.

"Trying to conceal illegal catch is pointless as fisheries officers have wide-ranging powers of search and seizure and they are very skilled at finding illegal catch."

Other illegal catches:

Commercial abalone diver was convicted and fined $4000 for illegally possessing 10 Eastern Rock Lobsters and contravening his commercial fishing endorsement

Man was found in possession of 11 prohibited size Yellowtail Kingfish in an esky

Man convicted for having 25 prohibited sized Yellowtail Kingfish, weighing a total of 41kg, and concealed under a false panel in his boat. He was fined $2500, given a Community Service Order and banned from all fishing activities for six months.

Mr Tully said the community was increasingly rejecting illegal fishing.

If anyone suspects illegal activity in NSW, they should report it to the Fishers Watch phone line on 1800 043 536 or via the online Report Illegal Activity Form.