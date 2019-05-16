Busted ribs could see Carney miss Ballina clash

A RIB injury could see Byron Bay captain-coach Todd Carney miss the anticipated clash against Jamie Lyon's Ballina in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League next weekend.

Carney was restricted to water boy duties when the Red Devils suffered a 28-16 loss against Kyogle on Saturday night.

He did damage to his ribs in a 28-26 loss against Mullumbimby a week earlier.

Byron Bay also went into the Kyogle game without front-rower Kyle Kennedy, who has a hamstring injury, and will need all hands on deck when it takes on Murwillumbah on Sunday.

It has been a mixed start to the season for the Red Devils.

They had a gutsy win over defending premiers Tweed Coast last month but only managed a draw against Cudgen before back-to-back losses in the games that followed.

Murwillumbah will be another hard game before the Red Devils shift their focus to Ballina the following Sunday.

It will be the first time centre Dan Gibson, hooker Andrew Battese and front-rower Dylan Montgomery have played against their old club.

Ballina also has other business before it worries about the Red Devils, when the team travels to take on Tweed Coast in a grand final rematch on Sunday.

Some of the Seagulls players will still be stinging from the way the Raiders dominated in the grand final when they blew Ballina off the park in the 20-4 victory.

The Seagulls thumped Marist Brothers 46-0 at the weekend and are one of the form teams of the competition.

They should have hooker Zac Beecher back on deck after he was rested last weekend.

In other games, Kyogle will be full of confidence when it takes on Marist Brothers at home Saturday.

The Turkeys are near the top of the ladder and have a big game coming up against Casino next week.

It is also at the make or break stage for an injury-hit Mullumbimby, which will be desperate for a win over Cudgen.