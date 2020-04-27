Menu
BUSTED: P-plater caught high range drink driving

Alison Paterson
27th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
DURING Operation Reassurance on Sunday night, police removed a dangerous driver from the roads of Lismore.

Richmond Police District Inspector Susie Johnston said officers did an excellent job when they noticed a driver behind the wheel of an unregistered vehicle around 8.05pm.

“Police allege a 21-year-old Lismore man on his P1 plates, which require zero alcohol, was found driving on Wilson St in South Lismore,” she said.

“He was subject to an RBT and stopped because the car was unregistered and found not to be displaying P-plates.

“He gave a positive roadside breath test and at the station he was found to be in the high range with 0.221.”

Insp Johnston said the man’s licence was suspended and he was given a court attendance notice with a date to confirmed.

“Police have retained his keys so he could not drive again, then officers drove him home,” she said.

“This is an example of our proactive and high visibility policing through Operation Reassurance.”

