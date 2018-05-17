Menu
BUSTED: P-plate motorcyclist caught doing 154km/h

17th May 2018 7:08 AM

A MOTORBIKE rider who was caught riding almost double the speed limit allegedly told police his riding was "stupid".

Richmond Highway Patrol working on Operation Merrett will allege that at 7.44am on Wednesday morning they were patrolling on Wyrallah Road when they saw a motorcycle doing 154km/h in an 80km/h zone. 

Police followed the bike as it travelled north and turned onto Ferry Road, where they lost sight of it.

Ten minutes later Lismore Police sighted the bike again on Krauss Avenue - the bike had gone 16.2km in just six minutes.

"It drove through Wilson Street and Three Chain Road at speeds estimated to be 108km/h in a 50km/h zone," Richmond Police District wrote on Facebook.

"The bike was stopped on Snow Street. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Tuckurimba who holds a provisional licence, was arrested.

"The number plates were removed from the bike and the bike was confiscated.

"At Lismore Police Station he told police, 'Yes I put other road users at risk due to my stupidity'."

The man was charged with furious driving, speeding by more than 45km/h and negligent driving.

He was released on conditional bail to appear in Lismore Local Court in June.

