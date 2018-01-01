BUSTED: High range drink drivers caught by police

POLICE are urging people to be safe on the roads with an increase number of drink driving charges.

New Year's Eve kept officers from the Richmond Local Area Command busy on the roads.

A 55-year-old male will attend court on January 25 after he was charged with high range drink driving at 8pm last night.

He was located near the intersection of Bangalow Road and Angels Beach Drive at Balina and had his licence suspended.

Another man, 30, was also found high range drink driving on Camoola Ave at Ballina last night.

A 50-year-old man was issued with a 24 hour non-driving prohibition after returning positive on a drug test.

Police tested the man at 8.15am this morning for a random breath and drug test in Graham Place, Casino.

The man was reported to not have a current driver's license.

Another motorist was caught mid range drink driving at 1am this morning on Bruxner Highway at Loftville.

She will appear in court on January 29 and had her licence suspended.

Inspector Susie Johnston said it was disappointing considering the damage that can be done.

"It's really disappointing to see people are putting themselves and other people at risk,” she said.

"There's no excuse for drink driving at all so people should have a plan B.”

"We have been conducting operation safe arrival and we will continue to do that and do stationary and mobile RBT and drug testing.”