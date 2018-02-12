Busted for possessing prohibited drugs

TWO men have been charged with drug offences in Byron Bay on Friday.

About 3.30pm officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling Gilmour Crescent, Byron Bay, when they saw two men at a parked car.

Police approached the car and spoke with the men before conducting a search.

During the search, officers allegedly located cash, scales, snap lock bags and drugs.

The men, both aged 30, were arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where one of the men was charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The other man was charged with possessing prohibited drugs x3, supplying prohibited drug x3, deal with proceeds of crime and an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was refused bail and appeared at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.