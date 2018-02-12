Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Busted for possessing prohibited drugs

Police interrupted their conversation.
Police interrupted their conversation. Marc Stapelberg

TWO men have been charged with drug offences in Byron Bay on Friday.

About 3.30pm officers from Tweed/Byron Police District were patrolling Gilmour Crescent, Byron Bay, when they saw two men at a parked car.

Police approached the car and spoke with the men before conducting a search.

During the search, officers allegedly located cash, scales, snap lock bags and drugs.

The men, both aged 30, were arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station where one of the men was charged with possessing a prohibited drug.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court today.

The other man was charged with possessing prohibited drugs x3, supplying prohibited drug x3, deal with proceeds of crime and an outstanding arrest warrant.

He was refused bail and appeared at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

Topics:  byron bay northern rivers crime prohibited drug

Lismore Northern Star
Kayak trip near disaster after boat capsizes

Kayak trip near disaster after boat capsizes

AN EARLY morning kayak trip at Byron Bay could have ended in disaster had it not been for the intervention of surf lifesavers.

200 protesters say Byron deserves better

HEAVY TRAFFIC: More than 200 locals turned out for the Byron Deserves Better rally against the West Byron Developments.

Last ditch stand against West Byron developments

PM'S APOLOGY: 'I'm sorry what that teacher did to you'

Robbie Gambley wants to raise public awareness around the ongoing effects of child abuse on individuals. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

'I am so sorry what that school teacher did to you'

Rock icon Ian Moss announces local show

MUSIC ICON: Ian Richard Moss is an Australian rock musician from Alice Springs, and the founding mainstay guitarist and occasional singer of Cold Chisel.

His first solo album in nine years will be released in March

Local Partners