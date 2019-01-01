BUSTED: Driver asleep at the wheel with stubbie under arm

PASSED out at the wheel of a luxury car with a stubbie under his arm was how police found a man on New Year's Day after evading officers in a stolen vehicle.

Police were called to Pumicestone Way, Mountain Creek, at 9.15am this morning after a member of the public reported a man in a blue Lexus sedan driving erratically.

On arrival, officers found the man "asleep at the wheel" with a bottle of beer under his arm.

On a search of the stolen vehicle, police found a knife and "crystal substance" inside.

The Lexus was stolen from Birtinya on Wednesday, December 28, and evaded police on multiple occasions.

Police attempted to intercept the car "flying at high speeds" on on Maroochydore Rd on Monday morning. The car was located at Mountain Creek the next day.

The 26-year-old Deception Bay man refused to give a blood alcohol sample and was charged with multiple offences including unlawful use of motor vehicle and possession of a dangerous drug.

He will appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow.