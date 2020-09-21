Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

BUSTED: $1000 fines issued after large gathering at beach

Rebecca Lollback
by
21st Sep 2020 11:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

OFFICERS from Tweed/Byron Police District were called to a park on South Beach Road, Brunswick Heads, about 7pm on Sunday, following reports of a large gathering.

On arrival, police could hear loud drums and observed about 100 people dancing, who also noticed the police's arrival and ran from the location.

Three people were stopped by police, with one man - aged 45 - initially refusing to provide his details.

After being advised he would be arrested if he refused to provide identification, the man produced his driver's licence.

Following inquiries, police issued $1000 PINs to the 45-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman and directed them to leave the area.

coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOUSE FIRE: G'bah home destroyed in deliberately lit blaze

        Premium Content HOUSE FIRE: G'bah home destroyed in deliberately lit blaze

        News FIREFIGHTERS were called twice within 90 minutes to battle a roaring house fire.

        Man accused of burning down beloved cathedral faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of burning down beloved cathedral faces court

        News THE 45-year-old is accused of committing several crimes across NSW in a week.

        'Not in public interest': Quick decision on $1.5M proposal

        Premium Content 'Not in public interest': Quick decision on $1.5M proposal

        Council News THE council had received 121 submissions, all of them opposing the development...