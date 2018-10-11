Buskers licence 47 cents a day

NO BUSKING BLUES: Northern Rivers street performers will pay less than 50 cents a week in a new two year busking licence deal with Lismore Council.

NO BUSKING BLUES: Northern Rivers street performers will pay less than 50 cents a week in a new two year busking licence deal with Lismore Council. Supplied

BUSKERS looking to earn a buck performing in a Northern Rivers town will now pay $50 for the right to sing on the streets for two years.

This means they will be paying less than 50 cents a week over 24 months for the privilege of busking on the streets of Lismore.

At the Lismore Council Meeting on Tuesday evening, a resolution was unanimously approved to amend the Busking Licence fee to $50 for two years.

Lismore mayor Isaac Smith moved the resolution and was backed by Cr Adam Guise.

"One of the reasons we are charging for a two years licence is to give the busker and council less administration worries and a longer period for the musician,” he said.

"We have some very talented local musicians and performers, I hope this will encourage them to busk and this will give them the potential to earn a few dollars in the CBD.”

Councillors voted to provide an interim approval document that stays valid for 21 days, to be replaced with the photo identification once processed.

The proposed changes will be advertised for 28 days, before being reporting back to the December council meeting for adoption.

Upon adoption of the rules, it will be applied retrospectively to licenses issued since the fee was increased.

Voting for the resolution were Councillors Battista, Bennett, Bird, Cook, Ekins, Guise, Marks, Moorhouse and Smith.

Last month an online petition called for council to reverse their decision to increase to busking permit fees by more than 250 per cent.

Musician Paul "Duck” Connelly who helped call attention to the issue, said he is delighted with the result which show how much the community supports musicians in the streets.

"What is the best things is how much the general community supported us regardless of politics,” he said.

Originally, from July 1 this year, the busking permit fee was to increase from $17 to an "unrealistic” $60 for the 2018/2019 budget.

The change.org petition 'Lismore City Council must withdraw plans to increase busker fees by 240 per cent', has to date collected more than 540 signatures.

Meanwhile, a 12 month busking permit in Ballina Shire costs $72, Byron Shire charges a one-off $25 application fee followed by $15 per year for a 12 month permit and while Kyogle Shire offers free busking permits.