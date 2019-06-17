Busk your way to stardom at Lismore Lantern Parade

PERFORMERS ASSEMBLE: Lismore Lantern Parade organisers, LightnUp Inc, have partnered with the North Coast Institute of TAFE to create a Buskers Festival to be held in the Lismore CBD on the day of the parade (Saturday 22 June) between 10am and 2pm.

PERFORMERS ASSEMBLE: Lismore Lantern Parade organisers, LightnUp Inc, have partnered with the North Coast Institute of TAFE to create a Buskers Festival to be held in the Lismore CBD on the day of the parade (Saturday 22 June) between 10am and 2pm. contributed

GIFTED and aspiring performers still have the chance to busk their way to stardom at the Lantern Parade.

The Lismore Lantern Parade Buskers' Festival is a new addition to the annual parade, which will bring the community together for the 25th year this Saturday for a full weekend of events and activities.

If you can sing, strum, juggle or make a crowd laugh, you have an opportunity to showcase your talents on the streets of the Lismore CBD.

Lismore Lantern Parade organisers, LightnUp Inc, have partnered with the North Coast Institute of TAFE to create a Buskers Festival to be held in the Lismore CBD on the day of the parade, between 10am and 2pm.

The region's creative community are invited to perform at the Festival and wow the crowds and compete for the 'People's Choice Buskers Trophy'.

The winner will get to perform on the Heartbeats Stage at the Quad prior to the Lantern Parade start at 5pm.

Aspiring artists can register for either the music or entertainment categories. Registration is free and participants can put a hat out for donations.

To register, go to lismorelanternparade.com.au/events/buskers-festival

Hurry, registrations close the evening of Tuesday, June 18.

More than just a parade, the Lismore Lantern Parade is a three day celebration of fun and creativity and attracts 25,000 people to Lismore each year.

Event organiser Jyllie Jackson described this year's theme as a "bizarre medieval fair meets a carnival and goes to the circus.”

For something extra special, a new feature is the Lantern Banquet with fine regional cuisine beneath a canopy of lanterns in the crystal marquee. Details and bookings are available at lanternparade.com

The expanded program begins on Friday June 21 with a Gala Concert at City Hall with the Moorambilla Voices, MaxedOUT Ensemble from Far West NSW and over a hundred young Lismore people presenting works by three emerging Australian composers and our own Tilly Jones.

They will be supported by Young Song Writer Award winner Freya Cotterill, the Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra, and the Nini Nahri-Gali Dance Troupe. Event partner, The Northern Rivers Conservatorium, has sponsored this concert and will be hosting the MaxOUT Ensemble on the Heartbeats stage on Saturday afternoon.

For much more information and bookings, head to lanternparade.com